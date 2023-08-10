IN PHOTOS: Panthers' Carter Verhaeghe proposes to GF Casey Engleson in dream setting

Carter Verhaeghe, the ice hockey center for the Florida Panthers, decided to take his relationship with his girlfriend, Casey Engleson, to the next level. The momentous occasion was shared with fans and followers through a captivating Instagram post that left many in awe.

The images posted by Casey Engleson depicted a scene straight out of a fairy tale. Nestled against a backdrop of majestic mountains and a serene water body, Carter Verhaeghe could be seen on bended knee, holding a glimmering ring in his hand, ready to ask the question that would forever change their lives.

Casey wore an elegant orange off-shoulder bodycon dress that looked beautiful on her. Carter, true to his character, opted for a simple yet classy green T-shirt and blue jeans. The Instagram posts didn't just capture a singular moment, they wove together a narrative of love, devotion and shared dreams.

Who is Casey Engleson? All we know about Carter Verhaeghe's fiancée

With a solid foundation in education and a track record of accomplishments, Casey Engleson has managed to make a mark in both the real estate and modeling industries.

Having completed her education in Communication and Media Studies at The University of Alabama from 2014 to 2017, Casey laid the groundwork for her future endeavors.

During 2018 to 2020, Casey ventured into the world of modeling, collaborating with esteemed agencies like Modern Model Group, WM Management and Image Models Tokyo. Her foray into the modeling world wasn't just limited to the glamor of the runway, she also delved into commercial modeling under Hollywood Model Management from January 2017 to January 2020.

Beyond the realm of modeling, Casey's career took an interesting turn as she assumed the role of a client hospitality evaluator at Coyle Hospitality Group from January 2018 to January 2020.

Casey's journey further evolved as she stepped into the realm of marketing and communications outreach coordination at Allison Walsh Consulting from November 2020 to February 2021.

Her ambitions didn't stop there. From January 2021 to May 2021, Casey engaged as a media assistant at ACTIONPARK Media, further expanding her skillset and exposure to the dynamic world of media and communications.

Currently, Casey Engleson's professional journey is anchored in two prominent fields. As a fashion/commercial model at Elite Model Management, she continues to grace the industry with her striking presence and unmatched dedication. Simultaneously, she holds the position of a licensed real estate sales associate at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, specifically in the Sports & Entertainment Division.