IN PHOTOS: Paulina Gretzky poses with golfer husband Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky, daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, and her husband, professional golfer Dustin Johnson, are a power couple that captivates both the sports and fashion worlds. Recently, Paulina shared a picture on her Instagram story that showcased their impeccable style. Both donning black outfits, they exuded a sense of elegance and unity.

In the photo, Paulina looked stunning in a black mini skirt paired with a black tube top, accentuating her figure and showcasing her fashion-forward sense. She completed her ensemble with chic black shoes, adding a touch of sophistication to her overall look. Dustin, on the other hand, opted for a sleek black T-shirt and black jeans, exuding a cool and effortless vibe.

Paulina Gretzky looked stunning in a black mini skirt paired with a black tube top, accentuating her figure and showcasing her fashion-forward sense.

His choice of black and white Jordan shoes added a stylish flair, while the chain around his neck added a personal touch to his outfit. Together, Paulina and Dustin radiated a sense of fashion-forwardness, showcasing their strong bond and shared style sensibilities.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's marriage and kids

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's relationship began to flourish in the early 2010s, and it reached a milestone when they celebrated their romantic wedding ceremony in 2013. Their love story shows the deep connection they share, as well as the support, understanding and mutual admiration they have for each other.

Paulina's upbringing in a sports-centric family, with her father Wayne Gretzky being a hockey legend, and Dustin's successful career in professional golf have added unique dimensions to their bond. They have become each other's biggest supporters, taking pride in celebrating their respective achievements, both within their careers and in their personal lives.

In addition to their thriving careers and fashionable appearances, Paulina and Dustin have embraced the joys of parenthood. The couple is blessed with two sons, Tatum and River, who have brought immense happiness and fulfillment to their lives. Despite their demanding schedules, Paulina and Dustin prioritize their family and create a nurturing and loving environment for their children.

Through social media posts, they share heartwarming moments and adventures as a family, allowing their followers a glimpse into their lives as doting parents. They strive to create a balance between their professional commitments and quality family time, cherishing the joys of raising their children together.

As Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson continue their journey together, they remain a shining example of a stylish couple who embody grace, charm and a profound love for one another and their children.

Poll : 0 votes