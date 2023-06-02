IN PHOTOS: Paulina Gretzky posts bikini pictures as she holiday's with family

Paulina Gretzky, known for her stunning modeling ventures, recently set her Instagram on fire with her captivating beach body. The 34-year-old influencer and wife of professional golfer Dustin Johnson took to social media to share glimpses of their idyllic holiday together.

During their vacation, Paulina treated her Instagram followers to picturesque snapshots of her time on a boat with Dustin and their two sons, Tatum and River. Wearing a vibrant pink bikini, she radiated confidence and beauty under the sun's warm rays. Completing her look with sleek black sunglasses, she exuded effortless style and elegance.

One of the photos showcased Paulina wearing a white flower around her waist, adding a touch of charm to her beach ensemble. Her Instagram story highlighted the picturesque backdrop of their vacation, leaving fans envious of the couple's blissful moments.

With her family background deeply rooted in sports, Paulina's support for her husband's golfing endeavors has been unwavering.

While Dustin recently competed at the PGA Championship, Paulina's social media presence has been nothing short of captivating. With 1.1 million Instagram followers, she keeps her fans engaged and thrilled with her posts and updates. Her latest beach photos certainly turned heads and drew admiration for her stunning physique.

The couple's vacation not only offered a well-deserved break from their professional commitments but also provided quality time to create cherished memories with their children. The images shared by Paulina exuded happiness, togetherness, and the joy of being surrounded by loved ones.

As their holiday comes to an end, Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson will return to their respective professional endeavors, leaving behind a trail of envy-inducing vacation memories.

When did Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson start dating?

According to reports, Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky initially met in 2009 when the golfer had the opportunity to meet her mother, Janet during the Hero World Challenge golf tournament. The meeting led to a dinner together, although both individuals were involved in other relationships at the time.

Their romantic relationship began in 2013, before the PGA Tour season, but their friendship had already developed over the years.

Gretzky herself said:

"We became good friends. Actually, my whole family became friends with Dustin - my brothers and parents saw him a lot more than I did."

Their first official date is said to have taken place during the 2012 Hero World Challenge, where Gretzky's parents also joined them. It was reported that the couple went on a double date, accompanied by the actress' parents.

