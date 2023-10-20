IN PHOTOS: Paulina Gretzky reps favorite NHL team at Panthers vs Maple Leafs

Renowned American model and actress Paulina Gretzky made a surprise appearance at the Florida Panthers-Toronto Maple Leafs game, donning a Panthers jersey. Her presence stirred up a commotion.

Gretzky, known for her engagement with professional golfer Dustin Johnson, is no stranger to sports and entertainment. However, her decision to support the Panthers against the Maple Leafs raised a few eyebrows, particularly her legendary father, Wayne Gretzky.

"The Great One" hails from Canada and achieved international acclaim as a hockey icon, mainly with the Edmonton Oilers.

This unexpected appearance injected an extra dose of excitement into an already thrilling game, culminating in the Panthers beating he Maple Leafs 3-1. Paulina Gretzky grabbed a share of the spotlight in support of her beloved NHL team.

Paulina Gretzky's European adventure

Paulina Gretzky's European escapades in July were a visual treat for her legion of followers. Renowned for her bold social media posts, the model shared a series of captivating photos, where she supported her husband, Johnson, at the LIV Invitational Andalucia.

Her Instagram feed turned into a gallery of her European sojourn, featuring her in swimsuits, basking in the beauty of Andalucia's coastline and enjoying quality time with friends.

Gretzky didn't hold back, posting a medley of snapshots that showcased scenic landscapes, selfies, glimpses of her husband and various adventures.

Paulina Gretzky is not just a fashion icon but is also an unwavering source of inspiration for Johnson. Through the ups and downs of his professional golfing career, she has remained his constant pillar of support and encouragement.

As the European tour concluded, Gretzky's social media posts from Spain and London exuded the joy and excitement.

The love story between Gretzky and Johnson began over a decade ago. Rumors suggest they met during the 2009 Hero World Challenge, and their relationship deepened during the 2012 Hero World Challenge.

Following a proposal in August 2013, the couple became engaged, with Gretzky proudly displaying her engagement ring on Instagram.