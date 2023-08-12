In a picturesque beachside ceremony, Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry exchanged vows with his longtime girlfriend Hannah Hatcher. The beautiful wedding took place at the exquisite Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour in the idyllic setting of St. Kitts & Nevis.

The couple's special day was flawlessly orchestrated by Dreamy Weddings, an award-winning Caribbean wedding planning company. The event was truly a celebration of love, and every detail was perfectly captured through the lens of photographer Meg Lee.

The sun-kissed shores of St. Kitts & Nevis bore witness to the union of Tristan Jarry and Hannah Hatcher in a ceremony filled with elegance and natural beauty. Dreamy Weddings, with its extensive experience and a penchant for crafting dreamy events, ensured that every element was meticulously planned, allowing the couple to immerse themselves in the magic of the moment.

From the amazing setup to the radiant smiles of the couple, the photographs taken by Meg Lee captured the very essence of this momentous occasion. In the pictures, Tristan and Hannah stood together, the bride adorned in pristine white attire and the groom in a cream color suit that seamlessly complemented the wedding's theme.

The soft, cloudy weather combined with the picturesque beach backdrop created an ambiance that felt straight out of a fairytale.

Amid the beauty of the setting and the enchanting decor, Tristan Jarry and Hannah Hatcher shared a tender kiss, marking the culmination of their journey toward becoming husband and wife. Their genuine joy radiated from their smiles as they proudly announced their union and exchanged vows that will shape their future together.

Friends and family gathered to witness the joyous occasion, creating an atmosphere of warmth and support that mirrored the couple's love for each other.

More about Tristan Jarry's wife Hannah Hatcher

Hannah Hatcher, born on June 16, 1998, from Rochester, Michigan, is one of two children of Kevin and Mary Ann Hatcher. Her father, NHL veteran Kevin Hatcher, played for the Pittsburgh Penguins and other teams during his 17-season career.

Hannah played volleyball at Rochester Adams High School and was a student reporter covering local sports. Tristan Jarry disclosed their relationship on Facebook in April 2019, and the same year, he made it Instagram official with Hannah Hatcher.