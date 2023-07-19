IN PHOTOS: Phil Kessel celebrates third Stanley Cup with friends and family in Toronto

Veteran forward Phil Kessel brought the Stanley Cup back to Toronto once again. The 35-year-old, who previously played six seasons with the Toronto Maple Leafs from 2009 to 2015, had his designated day with the coveted trophy on Tuesday.

Staying true to tradition, the three-time champion celebrated his victory in the heart of the city, surrounded by his loved ones and close friends at a downtown rooftop bar.

Kessel's celebration in Toronto

The news of Kessel's celebration in Toronto may not come as a shock to many, as the city remains a special place for him. In 2016, after securing his first Stanley Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Kessel made a noble gesture by bringing the trophy to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children. The private event, held at the renowned hospital, was part of his day-long festivities with the ultimate prize in hockey.

While there is no confirmation regarding whether Kessel indulged in his famous hot dogs out of the Stanley Cup once again, his celebration in Toronto has undoubtedly thrilled many fans.

As an unrestricted free agent at present, Kessel has expressed his desire to continue playing next season, dismissing any notions of retirement. His passion for the game and his remarkable achievements make him a highly sought-after player in the NHL.

More on Phil Kessel's stats and Ironman streak

Since departing Toronto, the skilled winger has experienced a highly successful career. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17 and 2017-18 before securing his third championship ring with the Vegas Golden Knights this year. Although Kessel's role has shifted to more of a depth position at this stage in his career, he has continued to make valuable contributions to his teams.

During the regular season, Kessel recorded 14 goals and 36 points in 82 games for the Golden Knights. In the playoffs, he appeared in four of the team's 22 games, contributing two assists. Unfortunately, this unofficially ended his impressive Ironman streak.

For an astonishing 1,064 consecutive regular season games and counting, Kessel has displayed remarkable durability and dedication to the sport. His last absence from a regular season contest dates back to October 31, 2009, while he was still a member of the Maple Leafs. Additionally, Kessel surpassed Keith Yandle's record of 989 consecutive games last October.

As Phil Kessel cherishes his third Stanley Cup victory, his visit to Toronto has created a buzz of excitement among fans.

