IN PHOTOS: Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle enjoy Canucks vs Sharks clash in Vancouver

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Dutchess of Sussex, paid a surprise visit to Rogers Arena ahead of the Vancouver Canucks' game against the San Jose Sharks on Monday.

Prince Harry also performed the ceremonial puck drop before he and the Dutchess of Sussex made their way to the box seats to enjoy the game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks.

Here are some of the glimpses from Harry and Meghan Markle's visit to Rogers Arena.

There was also one instance in the game that caught everyone's attention. During the second period, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were caught perplexed on camera after San Jose's goal was disallowed by officials for interfering with the Canucks goalie.

Nevertheless, the reactions from the Duke and Dutchess of Sussex were exactly replicated by the Sharks fans in the arena.

Notably, this was the first time in 21 years that a royal family member made their way onto the ice. Last time, it was the late monarch Queen Elizabeth, also a hockey enthusiast, who performed the ceremonial puck drop, which also featured a hockey game between the Vancouver Canucks and San Jose Sharks on Oct. 6, 2002.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in Canada ahead of the Invictus Games, which Prince Harry founded in 2014. It will be held in Vancouver in 2025.

Prince Harry's visit to Rogers Arena sets the stage for the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver

The ceremonial puck drop at the Rogers Arena was not only marked by the presence of Duke and Dutchess of Sussex, but also by local indigenous leaders along with the Tourist, Arts, Culture, and Sports Ministers.

Beyond the ceremonial faceoff, Harry's visit to Vancouver held deeper significance. As the founder and patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, he was in town to tour Vancouver and Whistler, which are set to host the 2025 Invictus Games.

Rogers Arena, the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the very stage where the Duke of Sussex dropped the puck, will play a pivotal role in this inspiring event. You can read the full story here.