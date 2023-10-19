New York Rangers forward, Mika Zibanejad, and his wife, Irma, have left the hockey community in splits with their teasing of a hilarious and enigmatic Halloween costume

Zibanejad is renowned for his fierce competitiveness and lethal scoring ability on the ice. However, in a refreshing departure from his usual sports-oriented persona, the Swedish-born hockey player and his wife displayed their playful side by sharing a sneak peak of their upcoming Halloween attire.

Mika Zibanejad and Irma share a playful parenting Halloween sneak peek

The New York Rangers star forward and his wife are no exception when it comes to getting spooky to tease their hilarious Halloween costume.

The couple recently took to social media and posted a series of photos on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram, leaving fans in stitches with their quirky yet adorable choice costumes.

Zibanejad sported a gray T-shirt proudly proclaiming 'New Dad', adorned with diapers and socks attached. He gave a thumbs up, jokingly assuring his fans and everyone he is doing fine, despite the new responsibility leaving him sleep-deprived.

Mika Zibanejad and his wife Irma are taking their new parent struggles to the max with Halloween costumes 😭 (Image Credit: viairmahelinzibanejad/IG)

Irma, in a black tee and pants, wore a shirt saying - " I'm not sleeping, just resting my eyes," holding a coffee mug in the right hand and in a left hand a to-do list diary, fully prepared for their parenting journey.

The couple's choice of Halloween costume delighted fans and garnered thousands of likes and comments within hours of posting. Many shared their excitement for the upcoming holiday and commended the talented couple for their creatively in embodying such iconic characters.

One fan, Patty Ehlers took her instagram and commented on the couples Halloween photos:"Great costume! One of my favorite players but I didn't recognise him until I looked at the caption!

Another fan from X (formally Twitter) gushed "Mika Zibanejad Dual Weilding"

This lighthearted Halloween costume shows a different side to their personalities. It's heartwarming to see them share such joyous moments with their fans, even during the busy NHL hockey season.