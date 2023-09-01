In Photos: Rangers' Mika Zibanejad and wife Irma welcome baby girl Ella

New York Rangers' star player, Mika Zibanejad, and his wife, Irma, are celebrating a joyous addition to their family as they welcome their baby girl, Ella. The couple shared their heartwarming news on social media, sparking an outpouring of congratulations from fans and well-wishers.

Zibanejad took to Instagram to share a sweet snapshot of himself cradling his newborn daughter, captioned simply with, "Hi Ella." The post was met with an avalanche of likes and comments from fellow athletes, teammates, and Rangers' faithful, all sending their warm regards.

Irma, too, shared the family's happiness through her Instagram stories, giving followers an intimate glimpse into their joyous moments as they welcomed Ella into the world.

Mika Zibanejad, known for his incredible skills on the ice, is now embracing a new and equally exciting role as a father. As fans eagerly await his return to the Rangers' lineup, they can't help but celebrate this beautiful addition to the Zibanejad family.

The entire Rangers community extended their heartfelt congratulations to Mika and Irma on the arrival of baby Ella and wished them a lifetime filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable moments together.

More on Rangers' Mika Zibanejad's Wife Irma Helin

While Mika Zibanejad is undoubtedly one of the most skilled forwards in the NHL, it's worth noting that the title of the most talented athlete in his family might belong to his wife, Irma Helin. This beautiful 28-year-old athlete has had a successful soccer career in her home country of Sweden.

Irma's journey into the world of sports began at a young age, driven by her passion for soccer. She pursued her dreams relentlessly and eventually found herself playing for the prestigious Piteå IF football club in the Swedish women's league, Damallsvenskan. Irma's talents shone brightly on the field as a midfielder for Djurgårdens IF Fotboll.

In 2016, Irma achieved a significant milestone in her soccer career when she earned her first Swedish National Women's Team cap, contributing to a convincing victory over Team Iran with a score of 7-0. Her dedication and commitment to the sport were evident throughout her career.

After a successful stint with Djurgårdens IF Fotboll during the 2019-20 season, Irma decided to hang up her cleats. However, her passion for sports remained unyielding. She seamlessly transitioned into a new role as a soccer pundit, sharing her insights and expertise on Swedish Discovery Sport.

Irma and Mika have been a couple for over a decade and officially tied the knot on August 28, 2021.