IN PHOTOS: Roman Josi and wife Ellie's spooky costume for Halloween

Roman Josi, the defenseman and captain of the Nashville Predators, and his wife Ellie Ottaway recently gave fans a Halloween treat to remember. The couple was spotted in spooky costumes, and fans couldn't get enough.

Ellie Ottaway took to Instagram to share their eerie Halloween look with the world. In the Instagram story, Roman Josi and Ellie Ottaway posed with an uncanny and horror-inspired appearance.

Their love story began following years of dating, marrying on Jul. 20, 2019, at The Estate at Cherokee Dock. In the company of around 200 guests, the couple exchanged vows.

They welcomed their first child on Feb. 2, 2021. Roman Josi and Ellie Ottaway, named their baby boy Luca James Josi. This Halloween, the couple's spooky costumes added a dash of excitement to their enchanting love story.

Roman Josi's season opener with wife Ellie Ottaway

Ellie Ottaway recently posted on her Instagram to share a heartwarming picture of their family's visit to the Nashville Predators season opener.

In a post filled with charming snapshots, she captured the essence of an unforgettable evening, brimming with sweet memories and the electric excitement of hockey.

Ellie's Instagram post expressed her enthusiasm for the commencement of another thrilling season for the Predators. Her caption read:

"And another season begins, so many sweet memories tonight at the Nashville Predators' home opener."

The heartfelt words reflected the family's anticipation of the return of the hockey season and unwavering support for Roman Josi and his teammates.

The pictures shared by Ellie illuminated their family outing and the spirited atmosphere of the Predators' home opener.

The radiant expressions on the children's faces, set against the backdrop of cheering crowds, painted a beautiful picture of family togetherness and sportsmanship.

Roman Josi continues to be a prominent figure in the NHL and a beloved captain of the Nashville Predators. Ellie's post not only delighted Predators fans but also provided a heartwarming glimpse into the Josi family's life beyond the ice.