In Photos: Several NHL stars spotted celebrating at Tyson Barrie's wedding 

Tyson Barrie's wedding turned out to be the ultimate social event of the NHL summer, and it was a sight to behold for fans. The charismatic defenseman is known for his positive energy and good vibes both on and off the ice, and the photographs from his wedding suggested a memorable celebration for the 31-year-old and his wife Emma Rose.

Among the star-studded guest list were two of the league's brightest talents, Mitch Marner and Connor McDavid, accompanied by their respective partners. The presence of these young superstars added an extra touch of glamour to the already glamorous affair.

The photos from the event captured the joy and friendship shared by the NHL players in attendance. Marner and McDavid, known for their skill and dedication to the game, let loose and enjoyed the festivities alongside their fellow hockey brethren. The laughter and smiles on their faces were a testament to the bonds forged within the hockey community.

As the summer rages on, it's heartwarming to see these athletes take time off from the rigors of the game to celebrate life's special moments together. Tyson Barrie's wedding provided the perfect setting for NHL stars to unwind and create lasting memories. The event serves as a reminder that even off the ice, the hockey fraternity remains a tight-knit family.

Tyson Barrie and Emma Rose's Fairytale Wedding

Tyson Barrie and his girlfriend, Emma Rose, sealed their love in a joyous celebration as they exchanged vows and officially became husband and wife. The wedding ceremony was an affair, filled with love, laughter, and cherished moments. Emma, known for her role as the President of Rose Resolutions, looked stunning as she walked down the aisle.

Their union came after the arrival of their first child, Leo William, who was born on July 24, 2021. The birth of their son brought immense joy and excitement to the couple's lives. Barrie, who now proudly represents the Nashville Predators, and Rose have been together since 2016, nurturing a strong and loving bond throughout the years.

Their journey as a couple has been marked by numerous cherished experiences. From adventurous hiking trips to exotic getaways in the Bahamas, Barrie and Rose have created lasting memories together. In September 2020, the player proposed to her at Tofino Beach in British Columbia, with their pet dog, Ralph, by their side.

Their journey as a couple has been marked by numerous cherished experiences. From adventurous hiking trips to exotic getaways in the Bahamas, Barrie and Rose have created lasting memories together. In September 2020, the player proposed to her at Tofino Beach in British Columbia, with their pet dog, Ralph, by their side.

With their unwavering support for each other's dreams and aspirations, this couple is destined to create a loving and nurturing environment for their growing family.

