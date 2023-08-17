IN PHOTOS: Stars' Mason Marchment proposes to girlfriend Alexis Durham in scenic forest setting

Mason Marchment, the talented Canadian professional ice hockey forward for the Dallas Stars of the NHL, recently took a romantic leap forward in his personal life. Amidst the tranquil embrace of a lush forest setting, Marchment orchestrated a surprise proposal to his beloved girlfriend, Alexis Durham, marking a significant milestone in their journey together.

The enchanting scene, beautifully chronicled in a series of Instagram posts shared by Alexis Durham, shows the deep and heartfelt connection that the couple shares.

With a ring clutched gently in his hand, Marchment knelt down on one knee, embodying the age-old tradition of proposing marriage in a gesture that symbolizes commitment, dedication, and a promise of everlasting companionship.

The joyous occasion was accompanied by an equally heartwarming caption penned by Alexis Durham herself. In her Instagram post, she exclaimed:

"Milo’s parents are getting married!!!!!"

Who is Mason Marchment’s father Bryan?

Mason Marchment, the 28-year-old forward for the Dallas Stars, hails from a family with a strong sports background. His father, Bryan Marchment, a former NHL defenseman known for his tough and aggressive style of play, passed away suddenly at the age of 53. Bryan Marchment had an impressive career spanning 17 seasons and around 1,000 NHL games.

He spent the majority of his time with the San Jose Sharks, where he later became an amateur scout. His unexpected passing occurred in July 2022, while he was in Montreal preparing for the upcoming NHL Draft.

Bryan William Marchment, a Canadian hockey defenseman, played for various NHL teams from 1989 to 2006. He was associated with the Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks, Hartford Whalers, Edmonton Oilers, Tampa Bay Lightning, San Jose Sharks, Colorado Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Calgary Flames throughout his career. Following his playing days, he transitioned into roles as an NHL scout and part-time coach within the San Jose Sharks' organization.

In his NHL debut on March 29th, 1989, Bryan Marchment played for the Winnipeg Jets against the Los Angeles Kings at the Great Western Forum. Despite showing promise, he spent much of his time with the Moncton Hawks of the American Hockey League during his tenure with the Jets.

Still, he managed to participate in 28 games during the 1990-91 NHL season. Bryan Marchment, along with Chris Norton, was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks on July 22nd, 1991, in exchange for Troy Murray and Warren Rychel.