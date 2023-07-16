IN PHOTOS: Stuart Skinner recreates iconic Lion King scene with son Beau

Stuart Skinner’s wife, Chloe, and their kids are enjoying a relaxing vacation, as evidenced by the Instagram post shared by the professional ice hockey goaltender. In the photos, Skinner can be seen spending quality time with his wife and their baby boy, Beau Stuart Skinner, in a swimming pool. The family appears to be having a wonderful time, capturing precious moments together.

The snapshots reveal Skinner cherishing the moments with his baby boy. The father and son duo can be seen enjoying the refreshing pool as they soaked up the sunshine. It is evident from the pictures that Stuart Skinner is a doting father, relishing every moment spent with his little one.

Skinner recreated a memorable moment from The Lion King alongside his six-month-old, adding a personal touch to the iconic scene.

One particular photo caught the fans' attention in which Skinner appeared lost in thought while gazing at fish swimming beneath the water's surface. It's a captivating moment in which the goalie connected with nature while sharing the moment with his son.

More on the personal life of the esteemed Oilers goalie

Hockey star Stuart Skinner first met his wife after one of his games when he was playing for Lethbridge in the World Hockey League (WHL). Chloe prefers to maintain a modest presence on social media, keeping her personal and professional life out of the spotlight.

Their relationship grew stronger as Chloe accompanied Skinner on his travels across the country, from Wichita to Bakersfield and eventually to Edmonton. After Stuart was chosen by the Oilers in the 78th round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, Chloe and Stuart's family, including his siblings, joined him.

In August 2019, Chloe opened up about her struggles with panic attacks, which had become more debilitating. Stuart provided unwavering support and comfort during this challenging time as she sought therapy and medication.

Despite the obstacles, Chloe and Stuart began dating shortly after they met. With the support of their families, they navigated the ups and downs of Stuart's career as a young NHL player. They tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in June 2020.

Stuart and Chloe Skinner welcomed their son, Beau Stuart, into the world on January 14th, 2023, in Canada. They shared the news of their child's birth on social media, expressing their joy and gratitude.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault