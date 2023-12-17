In Photos: Tate McRae in attendance for Flames vs Lightning after teasing 2024 NHL All-Star logo on album release night

Canadian singer and songwriter Tate McRae brought a touch of musical flair to the Calgary Flames vs Tampa Bay Lightning game on Saturday, gracing the event with her presence alongside friends and family, including her brother Tucker McRae, the captain of the Okotoks Oilers and a standout at Dartmouth.

The excitement surrounding Tate McRae extended beyond the hockey arena as she recently unveiled her much-anticipated sophomore album, 'Think Later,' on Dec. 8. The album cover, featuring McRae donning hockey pads, hinted at a unique connection to the NHL.

In a playful twist that caught fans off guard, a snapshot of McRae at her album release party was shared, where she enthusiastically posed with a custom Zamboni.

The surprise intensified when fans noticed the unmistakable NHL All-Star logo prominently displayed on the side of the Zamboni.

This unexpected revelation sparked speculation and anticipation among fans, suggesting that Tate McRae might be gearing up for a special performance at the 2024 NHL All-Star event.

As she proudly wore Flames colors at the game, the connection between her music, hockey and upcoming All-Star festivities added an extra layer of excitement to the evening.

Fans can't help but wonder what surprises McRae has in store as she continues to blend her love for music and hockey in unexpected and delightful ways.

Tate McRae's album cover sparks hilarious fan reactions as she rocks goalie pads

Tate McRae has sent fans buzzing with anticipation as she announced the release of her album, 'Think Later". Adding a playful and unexpected twist to her musical journey, McRae unveiled the album cover featuring her donning hockey goalie pads.

However, hockey aficionados on X (formerly Twitter) wasted no time in seizing the opportunity to humorously troll the talented singer. One witty fan pointed out:

"Pads are backwards,"

Social media was flooded with entertaining tweets, with fans showcasing their creativity in response to McRae's unconventional choice of attire for the album cover. The lighthearted banter showcased the good-natured camaraderie between the pop star and her dedicated fan base.

Here are some of the reactions:

Despite the jesting, McRae's album announcement has generated immense excitement within the music community.

The Calgary-born artist, 20, has already made waves with hits like "You Broke Me First" and "Greedy," showcasing her versatility as a singer, composer and dancer. As fans eagerly await the release of 'Think Later,' it's clear that McRae knows how to keep her audience engaged, even if it means facing a few playful jabs from the hockey-savvy crowd.

