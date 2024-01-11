IN PHOTOS: Tennis Icon Billie Jean King spotted at PWHL New York game

Tennis legend Billie Jean King made a notable appearance at a PWHL game in New York on Wednesday night, creating excitement among fans and players. King, a former world No. 1 tennis player, has an illustrious career with 39 Grand Slam titles.

The event took place during PWHL New York's first home game of the season at UBS Arena, and the team expressed its honor in having the iconic Billie Jean King join it for the celebration.

In a post on X, New York shared its enthusiasm, writing:

"Honored to have icon Billie Jean King join us as we celebrate our first home game in New York!"

During the game, Billie Jean King had the opportunity to witness some impressive plays, especially from Marie-Philip Poulin, who scored goals number one, two and three of the season. Montreal secured its first regulation win with a final score of 5-2 over New York, making the victory even more memorable for the away team.

New York lost to Montreal in its home PWHL game

Montreal's Marie-Philip Poulin showcased her skills in the game by scoring her first goal of the year at 8:14 in the opening period, leveling the score at 1-1. Poulin's stellar performance continued with two pivotal third-period goals, sealing the victory for Montreal.

The captain's contributions included an insurance marker at 6:05, forged through a seamless play with Maureen Murphy, and an empty-net goal at 18:53, solidifying the win.

New York's Jesse Eldridge initiated the scoring at 6:01 in the first, providing her team with an early lead of 1-0 at the UBS Arena debut. Montreal's Catherine Dubois, on a 10-day contract, etched her name in PWHL history by becoming the first reserve player to participate in a game. She scored a power play goal at 9:48 in the second, marking the team's first-ever power play goal.

Defender Ella Shelton contributed to New York's cause with a power play goal just 26 seconds into the third period, her second of the season and the team's first power play goal. However, Montreal dominated the third period with three unanswered goals, initiated by Kennedy Marchment's game-winner at 4:58, her first of the season.

Poulin's hat trick secured Montreal's victory and marked a historic moment in team history and the second in the PWHL this season. Goaltender Elaine Chuli, making her first start of the season, made 30 crucial saves for Montreal, while New York's Corinne Schroeder stopped 30 shots in her first game since the season opener on Jan. 1.