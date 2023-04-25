IN PHOTOS: Toronto Maple Leafs were encouraged by WWE legends Edge and Christian Cage in unreal Game 4 against Bolts

In Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Tampa Bay Lightning in overtime. They had the help of two unexpected supporters: WWE legends Edge and Christian Cage.

The former tag team partners made their way down to Amalie Arena in Tampa to cheer on their beloved Maple Leafs in person. The duo posted a photo on Twitter captioned:

"Buds vs Bolts. E to the C."

Edge, a WWE Hall of Famer and die-hard Leafs fan, hasn't missed a game this season. For this crucial match, he wanted to be there to lend his support in person. Christian Cage, who is now a part of rival wrestling promotion AEW, also joined Edge to root for their team.

The Toronto Maple Leafs had a rough start to the game, trailing 4-1 at the end of the second period. But they rallied in the third period, scoring three goals to tie the game and force it into overtime.

It was then that the Leafs clinched the victory with an Alex Kerfoot goal, securing a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series over the Lightning.

Edge and Christian's presence at the game was surely a morale boost for the Leafs, who haven't won a playoff series since 2004.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs ignites the team's comeback victory

Auston Matthews

In a thrilling Game 4 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs proved again why he is one of the most dominant players in the NHL.

Despite being down 4-1 heading into the third period, Matthews refused to let his team go down without a fight. With his incredible scoring ability, he netted two goals, including one on the power play, to spark the Leafs' eventual comeback and bring the game into overtime.

Matthews' timely goals helped narrow the Lightning's lead to 4-3, setting the stage for an exciting finish.

Auston Matthews' performance in Game 4 was proof of his leadership and determination. As one of the team's top players, he knows that it's his job to step up and make things happen when the Leafs are down. And that's exactly what he did.

However, Auston Matthews' contributions to the Leafs' success go beyond just one game. In fact, he's been a consistent force for the team throughout the playoffs this year.

Poll : 0 votes