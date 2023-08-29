IN PHOTOS: Tyler Johnson, his wife-to-be Megan Hevner celebrate player's mother's birthday in style

In a heartwarming display of family bonding and celebration, American professional ice hockey player Tyler Johnson and his soon-to-be wife, Megan Hevner, pulled out all the stops to mark a special occasion: Tyler's mother's birthday.

The couple, known for their close-knit relationship and love for creating cherished memories, recently shared a glimpse of their celebration on social media.

Megan Hevner, who has become a beloved figure among fans for her engaging and authentic online presence, took to Instagram stories to document the affair.

Source: Megan Hevner Instagram

The pictures show Tyler Johnson, Hevner and the player's parents at country music sensation Dierks Bentley's concert, their smiles radiating their joy. It's evident that Tyler Johnson and Megan Hevner share a passion for music and entertainment, and they chose the concert as a backdrop to honor a cherished family member's special day. Bentley's soulful tunes provided the perfect soundtrack to the special night.

A look at Tyler Johnson's wife Megan Hevner's professional career

Hevner's professional journey has been defined by her determination and a series of remarkable achievements. She started her career as a senior global intern at Insight Global, where she earned invaluable experience from May 2012 to October 2015. Following this, she transitioned to Collabera Inc. as a regional sales manager and later as a national account director in October 2015.

From March 2018 until March 2019, Megan assumed the position of regional business manager at 4 Corner Resources. Presently, she resides in Atlanta and holds the prestigious title of senior account director at eHire, a role that speaks to her professionalism and aptitude.

In addition to her notable career trajectory, Hevner has also demonstrated her talents in various capacities, achieving commendable milestones along the way. Her journey took a unique turn in 2013 when she joined the ranks of cheerleaders for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, adding an exciting layer to her already impressive portfolio. In 2017, her accomplishments expanded beyond the professional realm as she was crowned Miss Orlando USA.