In Photos: Tyson Barrie and wife Emma enjoy scenic beauties of Lake Como

Nashville Predators star defenseman Tyson Barrie and his newly-wed wife, Emma, recently embarked on a picturesque journey to Lake Como, Italy,

The Lombardy region's jewel, Lake Como, is renowned for its dramatic scenery nestled against the foothills of the Alps, offering an idyllic setting for the couple's getaway.

Emma shared a captivating series of photos from their Lake Como escapade, providing fans with a glimpse into their intimate moments amidst the stunning backdrop.

One snap included a sun-soaked boat outing, where Emma donned a stylish bikini and Tyson showcased a carefree, shirtless look. The couple held hands against the stunning backdrop, epitomizing the romance Lake Como is renowned for.

ETyson and Emma enjoy their vacation

A particularly heartwarming moment was frozen in time as the couple shared a kiss on their hotel balcony, standing side by side. Emma looked radiant in a pink dress, while Tyson sported a relaxed polo shirt and shorts.

Tyson and Emma share a kiss.

Another photo captured the couple enjoying a leisurely boat ride on Lake Como. Both Tyson and Emma embraced casual summer attire paired with sunglasses, perfectly complementing the tranquil beauty of the lake and the majestic mountain ranges visible in the background.

See the series of pictures here on Emma's instagram:

Additional images captured the duo relishing delicious meals and indulging in refreshing beverages, emphasizing the joy and fun they experienced during their vacation.

Tyson Barrie tied the knot with Emma Rose this year

Nashville Predators' standout defenseman Tyson Barrie tied the knot with Emma Rose in a July 2023 ceremony. The couple, who began dating in 2016, welcomed their son, Leo William Barrie, on July 24, 2021.

Emma, the president of Rose Resolutions, boasts an impressive professional background, specializing in emotional intelligence coaching and dispute resolution. Armed with certifications in EQi 2.0, EQ 360, and TESI 2.0, she holds a Master of Arts in Dispute Resolution from the University of Victoria.

Notable NHL figures, including Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Nathan MacKinnon, graced the couple's wedding.