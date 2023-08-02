IN PHOTOS: Undrafted Vegas Golden Knights D-man celebrates Stanley Cup victory in Saskatchewan

The NHL offseason is currently in full swing, but the Vegas Golden Knights have driven fans to find ways to celebrate and gather fans to be part of their Stanley Cup glory.

As a tradition, the winning team's players are allowed to take the Stanley Cup to their hometown to share the victory with fans. And now, Lord Stanley is marching in Esteven, Saskatchewan, Canada, thanks to the Knights defenseman, Brayden Pachal.

Pachal was a member of the 2023 Vegas Golden Knights Cup-winning team, and now the defenseman is allowing his community to meet and photograph Lord Stanley.

The people of Estevan have shown their overwhelming support and thanked Brayden Pachal in various ways for his contribution in this unforgettable accomplishment.

Winning the biggest prize in hockey and sharing the honor was indeed a moment to remember for the people of Saskatchewan. Lord Stanley will now remain in the city for a few more days before departing for California.

Moreover, the winning team has 100 days to keep the trophy, and Hockey Hall of Famer Philip Pritchard is in charge of overseeing the Cup's journey.

Brayden Pachal signs a two-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights

Brayden Pachal lifting the Cup following the 2023 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five

The Golden Knights signed defenseman Brayden Pachal to a two-year, $1.5 million contract extension on June 28. His contract has a $775,000 cap hit and the same AAV.

Pachal began his hockey career with the Estevan Bruins of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League. After playing for a season with the Estevan, Pachal joined the Victoria Royals of the WHL and played for two seasons with them. He's also represented the Prince Albert Raiders in the WHL.

After spending five seasons in the WHL, in 2019-20, Pachal joined the Chicago Wolves of the AHL and also played for the Fort Wayne Komets of the ECHL. Before joining the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021-22, Pachal also had two stints with the Henderson Silver Knights in the AHL.

Pachal made his way to the NHL as an undrafted player. As a restricted free agent, the Golden Knights signed Pachal to a one-year contract extension. He recorded his first point against the Chicago Blackhawks on December 15, 2022.

Brayden Pachal so far in his career, has appeared in only 10 NHL regular season games. He played one playoff game during Vegas' series-clinching game against the Winnipeg Jets at this year's playoffs.