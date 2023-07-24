Vegas Golden Knights GM Kelly McCrimmon celebrates with Stanley Cup

Kelly McCrimmon, the general manager of the Vegas Golden Knights, brought the Stanley Cup to Brandon, Manitoba. McCrimmon, who is originally from Plenty, Saskatchewan, considers Brandon to be his actual home.

The event was held at the Keystone Center, particularly dear to the Knights GM McCrimmon. It is not only the WHL's Wheat Kings' home but also the place to initiate McCrimmon's incredible hockey career. Before switching to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2016, he first served as the Kings’ coach, then became the manager, and finally became its owner.

Sharing the Stanley Cup with the neighborhood, McCrimmon held the Cup proudly as an achievement of his long-term efforts toward the team. The trophy has special meaning for all sports fans around the world and not only hockey enthusiasts.

According to McCrimmon, the Stanley Cup is the pinnacle of sporting accomplishments, and its display in Brandon is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for the residents to see it and love it.

In an interview, McCrimmon expressed his sincere gratitude for the welcoming response from Brandon residents. For him, this city is more than just a location; it is where he raised his children. His legacy is deeply ingrained in Brandon's hockey culture due to his dedication to an incredible 27 years of his life to the Wheat Kings, nurturing talent and fostering a deep-rooted passion for the sport.

McCrimmon's return to Brandon with the Stanley Cup is a celebration of not just his accomplishments but also a monument to his continuing connection with the community as he currently serves as the head coach of the Vegas Golden Knights. All those in attendance were forever changed by the visit, producing a treasured event that will be remembered for years to come.

Contribution of the ‘Misfits’ of the Vegas Golden Knights in Stanley Cup win

The Vegas Golden Knights' "Misfits" includes Jonathan Marchessault, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, Brayden McNabb, and Shea Theodore. These hockey stars emerged as the team's unlikely champions during their remarkable run in winning the 2023 Stanley Cup.

These players were selected in the 2017 expansion draft from a variety of clubs. Despite opposition and skepticism, they not only managed to earn spots on the Golden Knights roster but also contributed significantly to the team's development.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy showed unflinching faith and support for the "Misfits" throughout Game 5. He gave each of the five of them a starting spot, recognizing their invaluable contributions and the importance of their extraordinary ascent to fame.

