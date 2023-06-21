IN PHOTOS: Vegas Golden Knights players play a game of golf with Stanley Cup next to them

In a scene that captured the essence of victory and leisure, the Stanley Cup champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, indulged in a game of golf alongside the iconic trophy. Philip Pritchard, the curator of the Hockey Hall of Fame museum, shared an image on Twitter, sending waves of through the hockey community.

With the Stanley Cup serving as a symbol of their achievement, the Golden Knights players showcased their camaraderie and unwavering spirit as they teed off with the prestigious trophy standing proudly by their side. The gleaming silver chalice, engraved with the names of hockey legends, seemed to radiate its own magnetic energy, inspiring the athletes.

Pritchard's tweet quickly garnered attention, sparking conversations among fans and media alike. As the sun set over Rock Creek, the Vegas Golden Knights players exchanged smiles and laughter, creating memories that will forever be etched in their minds.

Best moments from the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup parade

After a resounding 9-3 victory in Game 5 against the Florida Panthers, the Vegas Golden Knights secured the Stanley Cup and embarked on a triumphant celebration through the streets of Las Vegas. The vibrant parade along the iconic Las Vegas Strip - a fitting tribute to their historic achievement, left an indelible mark on the city and its devoted fans.

Drones took center stage above Toshiba Plaza, captivating onlookers. Coordinating their movements flawlessly, the drones formed a gigantic Stanley Cup in the sky.

Amidst the revelry, Jack Eichel, the newest addition to the Vegas Golden Knights, touched hearts when he gifted his necklace to a young fan battling cerebral palsy.

Goaltender Adin Hill found himself caught up in the excitement, leading to a humorous moment during an interview where he expressed uncertainty about what to do with his hands, clearly impacted by the festivities.

William Karlsson, fueled by both the momentous occasion and a few celebratory drinks, delivered a passionate speech. In an unabashed manner, he proclaimed their victory over the Arizona Coyotes and, in a comical twist, fell off the stage, adding a touch of light-heartedness to the festivities.

The parade reached its crescendo as captain Mark Stone and Jack Eichel proudly paraded the Stanley Cup, captivating over 100,000 ecstatic fans. Las Vegas lived up to its reputation as the ultimate party destination, turning the celebration into an unforgettable experience.

Poll : 0 votes