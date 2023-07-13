In photos: Vegas Golden Knights represent the NHL at ESPYS 2023

The Vegas Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault have legitimately earned nominations in the much-awaited ESPYs 2023 for their outstanding efforts throughout the 2022–2023 NHL season. ESPN hosts the ESPYs, an annual awards show that honors great athletic accomplishments in various sports.

The Vegas Golden Knights shared moments from the red carpet of ESPYs 2023 on their social media. The team asked for good wishes from the entire NHL fanbase, sharing the amazing news of the team’s and Marchessault’s nomination in.

🏆 - Vegas Golden Knights @GoldenKnights



We are nominated for best team and Jonathan Marchessault is nominated for best NHL player! Wish us luck, fam 🤩 Checking in from the ESPYS red carpet!We are nominated for best team and Jonathan Marchessault is nominated for best NHL player! Wish us luck, fam 🤩 Checking in from the ESPYS red carpet! 👋We are nominated for best team and Jonathan Marchessault is nominated for best NHL player! Wish us luck, fam 🤩 https://t.co/Ew26xT9Zvi

Another post from the Golden Knights’ social handle highlights Marchessault rejoicing over the team's nomination in the ESPYs with Adin Hill and Nicolas Hague all the way from the ESPYs red carpet in Los Angeles.

The Golden Knights' nomination in the Best Team category is evidence of their enduring success and the exceptional camaraderie among the team members. They faced many obstacles, including essential players getting hurt, but they persevered and worked together the entire season, establishing themselves as one of the top teams in the league.

Jonathan Marchessault's selection as a finalist for the Best NHL Player recognizes his outstanding individual contributions to the game. Marchessault joins an elite group of NHL players thanks to his talent, tenacity, and leadership. He is a deserving candidate for this coveted award due to his ability to constantly create points and contribute significantly to the success of the Golden Knights.

Vegas Golden Knights re-sign Adin Hill

The Vegas Golden Knights made a significant move on June 30, 2023, securing their goaltending future by extending goalie Adin Hill's contract for another two years. The contract is worth an average annual pay of $4.9 million.

With each round that passed in the postseason, Hill's outstanding play increased his value and attracted attention. The 27-year-old veteran goalie progressively advanced in the rankings among available free-agent goalies as he backstopped the Golden Knights on their way to the Stanley Cup, establishing himself as a highly valued asset for the team.

Hill performed admirably during the postseason while under contract expiration with a $2.2 million salary cap cost. His play-in-series win over the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers enhanced his reputation and guaranteed his place in the Stanley Cup Final. Sergei Bobrovsky, who had been outstanding throughout the postseason, was the opponent, but Hill stood out as the player to watch, stealing the show in the championship series.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault

Poll : 0 votes