IN PHOTOS: Vegas Golden Knights have tater tots, pizza and cigars party with Stanley Cup ft. Phil Kessel, Mark Stone & more

The Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel chose a different treat to pair with the Stanley Cup this time.

He and a handful of his teammates can be seen in a photo taken by Keeper of the Cup Philip Pritchard celebrating with the Stanley Cup while eating a bunch of tater tots.

After winning the Cup with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2017, Kessel—now a three-time Stanley Cup champion—went viral in 2017 when he stuffed the priceless trophy with hot dogs on the golf course.

There were many other moments that stood out during the Vegas victory parade. Goalie Adin Hill became a bit too tipsy from the champagne and couldn't feel his hands during an interview.

"Pretty wild I like I don't know what to do with my hands right now"

The reporter told him to keep it natural. Another moment that stood out was when Jack Eichel decided to do the sweetest thing. He gifted his necklace to her and made her day. The kid, suffering from cerebral palsy, was all smiles after the gesture by the ice hockey center.

The Vegas Golden Knights created a frenzy after winning the Stanley Cup

Following the Stanley Cup victory, hockey fans in Vegas had a day of celebration. The highlight of the celebrations that took place this evening was Jack Eichel's kind gift.

After dominating the Florida Panthers with a commanding 9-3 victory in Game 5, the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup in just five games, earning them the 2023 title.

Vegas, known for its lavish celebrations, wasted no expense in commemorating this historic victory. According to reports, an astounding 200,000 people took part in the victory parade that was staged at Toshiba Plaza in Las Vegas on a lovely Saturday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights went on an incredible run throughout their six years in the league, winning their first title. The Golden Knights last reached the championship round in the 2017–18 campaign, which was their first.

An important milestone was reached in their first season when they won the Western Conference title and qualified for the Stanley Cup Finals. The Washington Capitals overcame the Knights in five games, but they were unable to hoist the Cup.

Nevertheless, the Vegas Golden Knights managed to achieve their objective after six years, and they did it with an extraordinary display of performances that allowed them to stay one step ahead of their rivals throughout the playoffs.

The Florida Panthers were able to mount a comeback in the Finals because of the Knights' offensive skill and cohesiveness, but they eventually fell short of the Knights' strength.

With 25 points (13 goals and 12 assists), Jonathan Marchessault took second place in the playoffs and was given the prestigious Conn Smythe Trophy.

