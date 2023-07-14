In Photos: Washington Capitals honor Alex Ovechkin for breaking major NHL record with special gesture 

The Washington Capitals, in their attempt to recognize their star player and captain, Alex Ovechkin, recently unveiled a heartfelt tribute to commemorate his incredible achievement. Ovechkin surpassed Gordie Howe for the second spot on the NHL's all-time goals list.

Alex Ovechkin's remarkable feat of scoring his 802nd career goal last season solidified his status as one of the greatest goal-scorers in the history of the sport, leaving him trailing only the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

#ALLCAPS The #Gr8 's office is now open! @CapsYouthHockey is working with select rinks throughout the DMV to install an "Ovi's Office" logo on the ice for a limited time in 2023 - a favorite spot for local kids to practice their Ovi shot.

To honor this momentous occasion and showcase their gratitude for Ovechkin's unparalleled contributions to the Capitals organization. The Capitals Youth Hockey Development team took the initiative to install special "Ovi's Office" logos on the ice at various rinks across the Washington, D.C., area.

The logos, strategically placed at the top of the left faceoff circle, pay homage to the spot from which Ovechkin has made an indelible mark with his lethal slapshot over the years.

The unveiling of "Ovi's Office" was met with great enthusiasm and excitement from both fans and players. The Capitals organization, led by owner Ted Leonsis, understands the significance of recognizing and celebrating such historic milestones.

Ovechkin's impact on the team and the city of Washington, D.C., extends far beyond his on-ice achievements, as he has become an icon in the community.

Alex Ovechkin's stats in NHL

Alex Ovechkin, the Russian-born superstar and captain of the Washington Capitals, has etched his name in the annals of hockey history with his extraordinary skills, fierce competitiveness, and unparalleled goal-scoring prowess. As one of the most dominant players of his generation, Ovechkin's impressive career statistics only serve to solidify his status as a true legend of the game.

Throughout his illustrious NHL career, spanning 1,347 games and counting, Ovechkin has accumulated remarkable numbers that show his immense impact on the ice. One statistic that immediately catches the eye is his astounding goal tally, which currently stands at a jaw-dropping 822. This places him second on the NHL's all-time goals list, trailing only the legendary Wayne Gretzky.

But Alex Ovechkin's contributions extend far beyond his goal-scoring prowess. With 663 assists to his name, he has showcased exceptional playmaking abilities and an innate sense for setting up his teammates. This combination of scoring goals and creating opportunities has made Ovechkin a complete offensive force and a nightmare for opposing teams.

In total, Alex Ovechkin has amassed a staggering 1,485 points, which include both his goals and assists. This places him among the NHL's all-time leading point-getters.

