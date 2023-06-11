IN PHOTOS: Wayne Gretzky poses with rapper Lil Wayne at Game 4 of Stanley Cup Finals

In a surprising turn of events, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and renowned rapper Lil Wayne were spotted together at the Vegas Golden Knights versus the Florida Panthers.

The unexpected encounter took place during Game 4 of the series, and the two Waynes seemed to be enjoying each other's company. A photograph shared on Gretzky's Instagram account captured the moment, showcasing the camaraderie between the two individuals.

The Instagram post, captioned "2 Wayne’s," immediately caught the attention of fans and followers of both Wayne Gretzky and Lil Wayne.

Wayne Gretzky's Instagram

The picture depicted a heartwarming scene, with Gretzky hugging Lil Wayne while one hand rested gently on the rapper's shoulder. The genuine smiles on their faces reflected the joy of their encounter and hinted at a blossoming friendship between the two iconic figures from different worlds.

Wayne Gretzky texted Nathan Mackinnon some words of inspiration during the playoffs

In 2022, during the playoffs, Nathan MacKinnon received numerous compliments from hockey legends and experts. However, one particular compliment stood out for MacKinnon, and it came from none other than Wayne Gretzky.

During an episode of the "32 Thoughts Podcast" with Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman, MacKinnon revealed that he received multiple texts from Gretzky during the playoffs, praising his performance. Although Gretzky didn't offer any advice, MacKinnon was overjoyed to receive compliments from the hockey legend.

Receiving a compliment from Gretzky would be a dream come true for any hockey player, and MacKinnon was no exception. He admitted that seeing Gretzky's name pop up on his phone during the playoffs was surreal.

MacKinnon's performance in the playoffs was truly remarkable. He scored the most playoff goals and played an outstanding role in helping the Colorado Avalanche end their 21-year Stanley Cup drought.

His exceptional performance has solidified his position among the best players in the world, and many predict that he will become the highest-paid player in the NHL as he negotiates a new contract.

MacKinnon's journey to the top of the hockey world wasn't easy, but his unwavering hard work and dedication have paid off. He has now become a beloved figure among fans and is known as a player who brings immense joy to the game.

Furthermore, receiving words of inspiration and praise from the "Great One" indicates that MacKinnon has truly established himself as one of the premier players in today's hockey landscape.

