In Photos: William Karlsson and family share adorable post-season vacation pics from Sweden

William Karlsson and his family have embarked on an exciting post-season adventure to Sweden, and their journey has been nothing short of heartwarming. The NHL player's wife, Emily Ferguson, has been sharing glimpses of their trip on her Instagram account, delighting fans with adorable photos and stories.

In the first story shared by Emily, she captured a precious moment with their baby, Beckham William Karlsson. She expressed her relief that their long travel day was coming to an end, praising Beckham for being amazing throughout the journey.

The next story showcased Emily and her baby in a selfie, as they prepared to meet William Karlsson's grandparents in Sweden. The excitement and anticipation were palpable in the photo, as they embarked on this special visit.

Emily's subsequent story shared the wonderful news of their safe arrival in Sweden. She joyfully announced their touchdown and revealed that Beckham was ready to receive his first passport stamp.

Upon reaching William Karlsson's parent's home, the warmest of welcomes awaited the couple and their baby boy. Emily captured a heartwarming moment, showcasing a nameplate that read "Baby Beckham," signifying the special place he holds in the family's hearts.

Additionally, Emily shared glimpses of the beautiful Swedish landscape, capturing the essence of their trip. The photos serve as a visual diary, documenting the places they have explored and the memories they have made together.

A look at William Karlsson's NHL career

William Karlsson's breakout season with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18 was one of the most surprising developments in recent NHL history. After being claimed by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft, Karlsson seized the opportunity and had a remarkable offensive explosion.

He went from scoring six goals in the previous season to an impressive 43 goals, which was the third-largest single-season jump in NHL history. Karlsson finished third in the league for goals and led the Golden Knights with 78 points.

Despite his offensive success, Karlsson also excelled defensively, leading the NHL with a plus-49 rating. He displayed sportsmanship and discipline by incurring only six minor penalties throughout the season, earning him the prestigious Lady Byng Trophy.

In the playoffs, Karlsson continued his impressive play, contributing seven goals and 15 points in 20 games as the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.

Although he couldn't match his extraordinary numbers the following season, Karlsson proved he was no fluke by scoring 24 goals and tallying 56 points. This showcased his consistency as a scorer in the NHL.

