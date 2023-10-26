IN PHOTOS: William Karlsson poses with wife and daughter for Pokemon themed Halloween outfits

William Karlsson, known for his skill on the ice, recently showcased his playful side.

Along with his wife Emily Karlsson and their adorable daughter. he got into the Halloween spirit with a delightful Pokemon-themed family costume. The trio took inspiration from the iconic "Team Rocket" from the Pokemon series and shared their fabulous costumes on social media.

Emily Karlsson posted a delightful Instagram photo of the family donning their Team Rocket outfits, captioned with a playful reference to the classic Team Rocket motto:

"Prepare for trouble! And make it double! Team Rocket blasts off at the speed of light! Surrender now, or prepare to fight!"

The caption perfectly captured the spirit of Halloween and their Pokemon-themed costumes.

In the photo, William, Emily and their daughter looked absolutely adorable in their matching Team Rocket attire.

William Karlsson sported the male Team Rocket uniform, while Emily channeled her inner Jessie, complete with a red rose in her hair. Their daughter, undoubtedly the cutest Meowth, completed the trio's transformation into the notorious Team Rocket.

This Halloween, the Karlsson family not only scored points for creativity but also for being incredibly cute in their Pokemon-themed costumes.

William Karlsson's playful birthday surprise for wife Emily on Instagram

Emily Karlsson had an exciting birthday surprise on Monday as her husband took to Instagram to send her a heartfelt and somewhat unconventional birthday message. Turning 31, Emily received a unique shoutout from her husband on his social media account.

In the Instagram post, William Karlsson wished his "beautiful wife" a happy birthday, and he added an unexpected twist by expressing gratitude for their son, Beckham. The heartfelt message read:

"Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and thanks for Beckham, he's the man!"

This birthday message was both sweet and endearingly humorous, showcasing the couple's playful dynamic.

Emily, in response to her husband's quirky birthday post, took to her Instagram stories to express her delight. She shared her appreciation with a touch of humor:

"I always look forward to my bday post from my husband never know what he's gonna post or say lolzzz."

That was accompanied by laughter and heart emojis, showcasing the couple's playful and loving relationship.