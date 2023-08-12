IN PHOTOS: William Karlsson puts baby Beckham in Stanley Cup at Stockholm celebration

Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson and his wife Emily Ferguson delighted fans around the world with a touching moment during a Stanley Cup celebration in Stockholm. The enchanting scene was immortalized in a Twitter post by the Golden Knights, showing the couple's endearing act of placing their son, Beckham, inside the Stanley Cup.

The Stanley Cup celebration in Stockholm

Source: Emily Ferguson Instagram

Source: Emily Ferguson Instagram

Source: Emily Ferguson Instagram

As the photograph depicts, Karlsson and Ferguson are seen gently placing Beckham into the iconic Stanley Cup. The gesture of affection and pride beautifully encapsulates the sense of accomplishment and unity that the cup represents for both players and their families.

As the couple leans in to affectionately kiss their son's cheeks, it is evident that this is not just a celebration of a sporting achievement, but also an acknowledgment of the bonds that keep individuals grounded amid their success.

William Karlsson's unfiltered speech and playful tumble at Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup parade 2023

Amid the lively celebrations of the Golden Knights' Stanley Cup parade in June, William Karlsson, a standout player on the team, took the stage with an unmistakable enthusiasm seemingly fueled by the joyous atmosphere and perhaps a few celebratory drinks.

During his speech, Karlsson's unfiltered demeanor became the focal point, as he directed his attention toward the Arizona Coyotes, the team that the Knights had faced in their first game of the season.

With a bold tone, Karlsson wasted no time in expressing his feelings toward the Coyotes. His words, filled with expletives, carried an air of triumph as he proudly proclaimed:

"We played Arizona in the first game and we beat the s**t out of them."

The crowd, caught up in the celebratory spirit, responded with cheers and laughter, acknowledging Karlsson's passionate and unapologetic statement.

Reflecting on the Knights' inaugural season, Karlsson highlighted the collective greatness of the team and the support of the fans. He attributed their championship journey to the exceptional contributions of every individual involved. Karlsson went on, acknowledging the six-year wait for the team's success and playfully urging Jonathan Marchessault, another prominent player, to "harsh yourself," referencing Marchessault's MVP win.

As the parade continued, an unexpected twist added a touch of humor to Karlsson's impassioned speech. Caught up in his fervor, Karlsson's exuberance got the best of him, causing him to lose his footing and tumble down the stairs. The crowd's initial gasps quickly turned into laughter as they witnessed their beloved player being brought to his feet.