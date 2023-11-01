IN PHOTOS: William Karlsson's son Beckham looking adorable in Jack Jack from The Incredibles costume

Swedishl ice hockey forward William Karlsson and his wife, Emily Karlsson, recently celebrated their son's first Halloween party.

The couple shared the joyous occasion with their fans and followers on Instagram, giving them a delightful glimpse of their son, Beckham Karlsson, who was all dressed up for the spooky festivities.

In a heartwarming Instagram post, Emily showcased Beckham's adorable Halloween costume. It was none other than Jack-Jack from the beloved animated superhero film "The Incredibles." With a pumpkin emoji and heart-eyed face, Emily captioned the post:

"Beckham's first Halloween. He was such a cute Jack Jack!"

For those familiar with popular animated films, the reference to "Jack Jack" brings to mind "The Incredibles."

It's a beloved 2004 American animated superhero film produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. In the film, Jack-Jack is a supporting character and undoubtedly one of the most endearing members of the superhero family.

Beckham, in his Jack-Jack costume, looked adorable. The attention to detail in his outfit was remarkable, from the hair to the iconic jumpsuit Jack-Jack wears in the film.

Emily Karlsson's Instagram post gave fans a glimpse of Beckham's Halloween look, and he certainly did justice to Jack Jack's character.

William Karlsson's journey from an expansion draft selection to a Stanley Cup champion

In June 2017, William Karlsson faced a turning point in his career when he was selected by the newly established Vegas Golden Knights during the NHL Expansion Draft.

This selection came after a trade between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Knights, receiving Karlsson in exchange for draft picks and the injured forward David Clarkson.

William Karlsson's first season with the Golden Knights, the 2017-18 campaign, saw him centering a highly productive line with Reilly Smith and Jonathan Marchessault. The trio achieved career-high offensive numbers and propelled the expansion team to remarkable success.

Karlsson made history by scoring the first hat-trick for the Golden Knights on Dec. 31, 2017, against the Toronto Maple Leafs. He repeated the feat with another hat-trick on Mar. 18, 2018, against the Calgary Flames.

His remarkable season earned him a nomination for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which he won. Karlsson also received the Guldpucken as the top Swedish ice hockey player for the 2017-18 season.

William Karlsson secured a lucrative eight-year contract with Vegas in 2019, solidifying his role as one of the original members of the Golden Knights. In the 2022-23 season, he contributed to the team's second trip to the Stanley Cup Finals, where they beat the Florida Panthers in five games.