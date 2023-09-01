IN PHOTOS: William Nylander flaunts new hairstyle at Saint-Tropez family vacation

Toronto Maple Leafs forward, William Nylander, is not only making waves on the ice but also in the world of fashion. The 25-year-old Swede recently turned heads during his family vacation in the picturesque Saint-Tropez, and it wasn't just the stunning Mediterranean backdrop that caught everyone's attention.

Sporting a brand-new hairstyle, Nylander left his fans and fellow vacationers in awe. Known for his signature flowy blond locks, the NHL star decided to switch things up, opting for a sleek and edgy look that perfectly complemented the glitzy atmosphere of Saint-Tropez.

While Nylander's hockey skills are well-documented, his fashion-forward choices have also earned him a reputation as a trendsetter. His fresh hairstyle, characterized by a close-cropped undercut and a well-groomed beard, exuded confidence and style.

Accompanying William on this fabulous vacation were his brother, Alexander Nylander, and sisters, Stephanie Nylander Altelius, Michelle Nylander, and Jacquline Nylander, making it a true family affair. The Nylander siblings seemed to relish their time together, basking in the sun, and exploring the charming streets of Saint-Tropez.

William Nylander's flair for fashion is nothing new, but his daring hairstyle transformation has once again proven that he's not afraid to take risks and set trends, both on and off the ice. As he continues to captivate audiences with his evolving style and impeccable skills, fans can't wait to see what's next for this dynamic NHL star.

William Nylander's Pineapple Pizza revelation stirs controversy

In a twist that has left fans both surprised and divided, William Nylander has publicly revealed his unconventional approach to pizza. The revelation occurred during a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts Podcast, hosted by Jeff Marek and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, who were in Sweden for the NHL European Media Tour.

As a guest on the podcast, Nylander was asked about his favorite aspects of Sweden, his ancestral homeland. He enthusiastically praised Swedish cuisine but dropped a culinary bombshell when discussing his favorite local pizza place near his home. Nylander admitted that he and his friends frequently order pineapple as a topping.

The age-old debate of whether pineapple belongs on pizza has resurfaced, with Nylander firmly on the pro-pineapple side. This revelation has sparked intense discussions on social media, adding Nylander's name to the list of NHL players with unique food preferences.

In a world where athletes' diets are closely scrutinized, William Nylander's pizza preference has taken center stage, leaving fans intrigued and divided on whether pineapple should grace a pizza in the first place. The hockey world is abuzz with this, as Nylander's unconventional culinary choices continue to make headlines.