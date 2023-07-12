IN PHOTOS: Winnipeg Jets D-man Josh Morrisey, Diplo twin cowboy hats at Cowboys Music Festival

The Winnipeg Jets defenseman, Josh Morrissey, recently had an exciting encounter with Grammy-winning DJ Diplo following his set at the Cowboys Music Festival on Sunday.

This unexpected meeting between the two stars left fans buzzing with excitement. Morrissey took to his Instagram account to share a photo of their meetup, with both donning stylish cowboy hats.

In the snapshot, Morrissey can be seen sporting a cool ensemble consisting of a black t-shirt, black jeans, and a standout green jacket that added a pop of color to his outfit. Completing his western-inspired look, he topped it off with a sleek black hat.

On the other hand, Diplo opted for an entirely blue outfit, displaying his unique fashion sense. His choice of a skin-colored hat complemented his ensemble, adding a touch of flair.

It's worth noting that Diplo has been a longtime admirer of the dependable Winnipeg Jets defenseman for the Winnipeg Jets.

Fans are undoubtedly thrilled about this unexpected friendship. As of now, there is no official word on whether Morrissey will join Diplo for any future events.

Josh Morrissey's Journey from AHL Debut to NHL Success with the Winnipeg Jets

After making his AHL debut with the St. John's IceCaps, Morrissey showcased his skills in both regular season and playoff games. He later earned a call-up to the NHL, making his debut with the Winnipeg Jets in 2016.

Morrissey quickly made an impact in the NHL, scoring his first career goal in a game against the Chicago Blackhawks. Throughout his first full season with the Jets, he displayed consistency and defensive prowess, contributing six goals and 20 points in 82 games. His performance helped the Jets secure a spot in the 2018 playoffs.

During the playoffs, Morrissey was slapped with a one-game suspension for a cross-check. In September 2019, he signed a significant eight-year, $50 million contract extension with the Jets, solidifying his place in the team's long-term plans.

Morrissey's leadership qualities were recognized when he was named an alternate captain of the Winnipeg Jets in October 2019.

Poll : 0 votes