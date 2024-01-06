"Indisputable captain this season" - Nick Foligno wins hearts of Blackhawks fans for defending Connor Bedard, drops gloves to fight Brendan Smith

The Chicago Blackhawks’ recent game against the New Jersey Devils took a turn when Connor Bedard got injured after a hit by Brendan Smith.

This incident caused Bedard to leave the ice early and sparked a fiery reaction from Nick Foligno, the alternate captain of the Blackhawks, who took it upon himself to defend his teammate.

In the second period, Foligno confronted Smith and their altercation quickly escalated into a fight that lasted over a minute. This display of solidarity and leadership from Foligno did not go unnoticed by the fans, who took to social media to express their admiration for Foligno’s support for Bedard.

One fan commented: "Indisputable captain this season"

Foligno's decision to drop the gloves and defend his young teammate has won the hearts of Chicago fans.

Blackhawks suffer double injury blow as Connor Bedard and Nick Foligno both get placed on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks are facing difficulties with their roster as they placed Nick Foligno and Connor Bedard on the injured reserve list after the game against the New Jersey Devils.

Following his altercation with Brendan Smith, Nick Foligno suffered a fractured finger. Connor Bedard is said to have a jaw injury after being hit by Brendan, adding to the team's woes.

Foligno has been a key player for Chicago, scoring 8 goals and providing 9 assists in 39 games. On the other hand, Bedard leads the Blackhawks with 15 goals and 18 assists, totaling 33 points.

Currently, eight Blackhawks forwards are sidelined due to injuries. This sudden increase in injuries has created a challenge for the team affecting their depth and requiring adjustments to be made in their lineup.

The Chicago are coming off five straight losses and they need to find ways to compensate for the absence of these players as they navigate through the rest of the season.