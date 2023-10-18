Insider confirms NHL's tentative plans to "decentralize" upcoming drafts

The NHL Draft has a host city, with all 32 teams on the draft floor. Each team gets a table with top executives and scouts, who walk up to the stage to announce their pick.

However, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman believes the NHL will make the draft more about the players, following in the footsteps of the NFL and NBA Draft.

"The NHL has officially notified teams it would like to hear their opinions on “decentralization” of the draft (having clubs stay at home while prospects attend NFL/NBA style). If there is desire for change, it would most likely be in 2025 — outside chance for 2024."

The move makes sense on paper, as the teams don't have to be in the host cities. It allows the player to meet the coach, general manager and other important people in the organization.

Friedman, however, believes the move will change all by 2025 if the NHL goes with it. The 2024 NHL Draft is scheduled for Las Vegas, while the 2025 NHL Draft does not have a location.

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NHL Draft?

Although the 2024 NHL Draft doesn't feature a generational player like Connor Bedard, it still has some talented players.

The top players available are Boston University teammates Macklin Celebrini and Cole Eiserman. The two have also been praised for years, and former NHL executive Craig Button compares the two players to future NHL Hall of Famers.

“I compare Celebrini to [Jonathan] Toews, and I compare Eiserman to [Alexander] Ovechkin,” said Button, “I think they’re both game changers, difference makers in different ways.”

Outside of those two, the other players worth noting are Ivan Demidov, Konsta Heleniu and Artyom Levshunov, rounding out the top five.