Insider points at $7,800,000 Edmonton Oilers defenseman's mishaps for struggling start to season

The Edmonton Oilers are in dire need of resolving their shortcomings in what has been the worst start to the season so far. The Oilers (1-4-1) only have one win on the season and are on pace for their worst start in six years.

They are currently second to last in the Western Conference's Pacific Division. One of the Oilers' major issues has been their poor defensive play. In Tuesday's 7-4 defeat to the Minnesota Wild, the Oilers' defense was once again surrounded by doubts.

Evan Bouchard, who led the Oilers defensive unit, scored three points in the contest. He was fantastic offensively, but he failed to stop the Wild's offense and was directly responsible for two goals conceded. Despite having one of the best offensive units in the league, the Oilers have consistently failed to replicate that on the blue line.

Now comes the worrying part for Evan Bouchard, whose defensive struggles have become evident throughout the season, leaving the team and fans in a state of uncertainty when it comes to defending the lead.

NHL Insider Jason Gregor recently shared his thoughts on Bouchard's mishaps this season. Bouchard is widely known for his exceptional puck-handling skills, and for Gregor, the 24-year-old defenseman has been poor with the puck this season, which has created major concerns for the Oilers' defensive unit:

"There's three goals now in six games that are direct result of Evan Bouchard mishandling the puck. That to me is a concern."

The Oilers entered the season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this time. However, with their subpar defensive performances so far in the season, that narrative has started to take a shift.

The Edmonton Oilers will quickly need to resolve their defensive unit if they want to make a deep playoff run this season. Meanwhile, Bouchard is a talented player for the Oilers, both offensively and defensively, so with the right guidance, he should be able to gain his confidence back.

A look at Evan Bouchard's Oilers career and stats

Evan Bouchard was drafted No. 10 by the Oilers in the 2018 NHL draft and has remained with the same franchise ever since.

The 2023-24 season marked the fifth season for the 24-year-old with the Oilers. He's accumulated eight points through two goals and six assists this season. Overall, Bouchard has played in 190 games, scoring 97 points via 25 goals and 72 assists.

He's currently on a two-year, $7,800,000 contract with the Oilers, signed in 2023. Bouchard and the Edmonton Oilers will next be in action against the New York Rangers on Thursday, October 26. The puck is scheduled to drop at 9 P.M. ET.