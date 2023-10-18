Insider shares "dirty secret" of William Nylander's extension talks with Maple Leafs

William Nylander, the talented Swedish-Canadian winger for the Toronto Maple Leafs, has recently come under the spotlight thanks to hockey analyst Chris Johnston.

During a recent episode of "The Leaf Report Podcast," Johnston disclosed what he referred to as the "dirty secret" of Nylander's extension discussions with the Toronto Maple Leafs. These revelations have ignited curiosity among hockey enthusiasts and insiders, offering a unique perspective on the negotiations.

Chris Johnston's assertion regarding Nylander's extension negotiations centers around the belief that the Toronto Maple Leafs hold a distinct advantage. According to Johnston, the "dirty secret" in this particular negotiation is that William Nylander doesn't want to play anywhere else but in Toronto. This provides the Maple Leafs with a unique upper hand in the ongoing discussions.

Johnston said:

"I don't think there's any reason to think Nylander won't sign an extension in Toronto. Here's the dirty secret of that negotiation in my opinion: The Leafs know he doesn't want to play anywhere else..."

The Toronto Maple Leafs drafted Nylander eighth overall during the 2014 NHL entry draft. This marked the beginning of a promising career for the talented right winger.

Nylander's first significant contract was inked on December 1, 2018, a six-year deal valued at $45 million. Over his nine-season career, Nylander has amassed an impressive 436 points in 524 games, along with 40 additional points in 50 playoff appearances. As things stand, Nylander is set to become an unrestricted free agent, after the 2023-24 season.

Johnston on the William Nylander odds

Johnston expands on this concept by highlighting the financial aspect of the talks.

"What the Leafs could pay him over 8 years and what another team if he leaves on July 1st as a free agent can pay him is not really that different... I'm willing to say I would put it at least 90% odds Nylander is a Leaf next season"

Nylander's attachment to the Toronto Maple Leafs has been evident throughout his career. He has fostered strong relationships with his teammates and has won the admiration of the fanbase.

This deep connection, along with the fact that he has spent a significant portion of his professional life with the franchise, gives the Maple Leafs a significant edge in retaining his services.

Taking all these elements into account, Chris Johnston made a bold prediction, stating that he would place the odds of William Nylander remaining with the Toronto Maple Leafs next season.