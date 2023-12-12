Insider slams $92,000,000 Erik Karlsson acquisition by Pittsburgh Penguins

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli recently unleashed a scathing critique of the Pittsburgh Penguins' offseason move to acquire Erik Karlsson, a decision that, at the quarter mark of the season, seems to be yielding disappointing results for the team. Seravalli minced no words as he dissected the rationale behind the Penguins' decision to bring in the high-profile defenseman:

Expand Tweet

"If you looked at the Penguins and where they finished last year and why they finished where they did, did anyone come away from that season going, You know what we need? A hundred-point defenseman that plays no defense?" Seravalli questioned, emphasizing the apparent lack of consensus on the team's needs.

The criticism intensified as he highlighted the significant financial commitment made to Karlsson, who signed a four-year deal worth $10 million annually, coupled with the trade of a first-round pick in the process.

Seravalli's pointed remarks extended to the current state of the Penguins, who find themselves at a precarious 11-12-3 record, struggling to secure a solid footing in the playoff race. He pointed to the blue line as a major source of concern, citing underwhelming performances from offseason additions Ryan Graves and Erik Karlsson.

The latter, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, has come under particular scrutiny for his defensive contributions and the team's overall struggles both on the defensive end and in the power play.

Does the Penguins moving Erik Karlsson from the top power-play unit signal a larger issue?

The harsh assessment didn't spare the Penguins' special teams either, where Karlsson has been entrusted with quarterbacking the power play. Karlsson and the Penguins as a whole have received massive blowback from both fans and critics for a special teams unit that has significantly underperformed lately, sparking a change from Erik Karlsson to Kris Letang as leader of the powerplay.

It appears, according to Seravalli, that the Penguins are experiencing all the drawbacks of having Karlsson on the ice without reaping the anticipated benefits.

The overarching concern posed by Seravalli revolves around the potential consequences if the Penguins miss the playoffs for a second consecutive year. The acquisition of Karlsson, intended to bolster the team's defensive prowess and power-play effectiveness, is now under heightened scrutiny as the team faces an uphill battle to secure a postseason berth.

As the season unfolds, the Penguins will undoubtedly be under intense scrutiny, and Karlsson's impact will continue to be a focal point in evaluating the wisdom of the offseason move.