Insider speculates $45,000,000 Minnesota Wild winger Kirill Kaprizov's injury ahead of Sweden visit

Minnesota Wild beat reporter Michael Russo has raised speculation about a potential injury impacting the performance of star forward Kirill Kaprizov. As the Wild prepare for their journey to Stockholm for the Sweden Series, Kaprizov's numbers this season have noticeably declined from his previous stellar performances, prompting concerns about his well-being.

Kirill Kaprizov could miss the Sweden Series against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs

The talented winger's struggles haven't gone unnoticed, and Russo pointed out that Kaprizov has not looked like his usual self on the ice. This dip in performance prompted coach Dean Evason to grant Kaprizov a "maintenance day" on Monday, a term often used in professional sports to indicate a rest day for a player managing an injury or ailment.

When questioned about the nature and duration of Kaprizov's discomfort, Evason remained elusive. He admitted uncertainty about the timeline of the issue and its potential impact on Kaprizov's recent subpar performances, saying, “I don’t know. All our performances are affected a little bit right now.” This ambiguity has left fans and analysts alike wondering about the severity and duration of Kaprizov's ailment. It also left fans wondering if this ailment was something that the Kaprizov had been dealing with all season.

Russo, known for his deep insights into the Minnesota Wild, expressed concern over Kaprizov's situation. The beat reporter highlighted that the star player's struggles may not be isolated to one poor performance but could be indicative of an underlying issue. His speculation added weight to the possibility that Kaprizov's recent struggles may be attributed to an injury or discomfort.

The Russian signed a five-year, $45 million contract with the Wild in 2021.

Coach Evason's statement that the Wild are unsure if Kaprizov will be fit to play in the upcoming matches against the Senators and Maple Leafs in Sweden further deepens the mystery surrounding the situation. If Kaprizov, who has been a crucial offensive force for the Wild, is indeed sidelined for an extended period, it would undoubtedly be a significant blow to a team already grappling with offensive challenges.

As Wild fans await further information on Kaprizov's status, Michael Russo's insights raise concerns about the potential impact of an undisclosed injury on the team's star player. The Wild, already struggling to find the back of the net, can ill afford an extended period of absence from Kaprizov.