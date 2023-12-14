Insider speculates Jordan Kyrou's involvement in Craig Berube's firing as St. Louis Blues head coach

Jordan Kyrou may not have been the one to decide to move on from Craig Berube, but his dismissal may lead to his improved play. The St. Louis Blues' decision to part ways with head coach Craig Berube, who led them to Stanley Cup victory in 2019, has sparked speculation about the role of young forward Jordan Kyrou in the coaching shakeup. In a recent conversation between analysts, Elliotte Friedman discussed whether the move was aimed at igniting the potential of players like Kyrou.

During a question-and-answer session on NHL Network, Friedman was asked if part of the coaching change was an attempt to rejuvenate players such as Jordan Kyrou, who has experienced both successes and setbacks during his time with the St. Lois Blues. Kyrou, brought in as a promising young talent, secured a substantial eight-year deal with the team, signifying the organization's significant commitment to his future:

Friedman responded, "You know, actually, I have to tell you, EJ, Kyrou was the first guy I thought of, absolutely. After the change was made. That was the first thing I thought about, like, obviously, the Blues have made a huge commitment to Kyrou. He's on an eight-year deal with a big number. And you need him to be a cornerstone of yours."

The analyst acknowledged Berube's history of pushing Kyrou hard, expressing his support for a coaching approach that demands excellence. However, he raised questions about the compatibility of the two, suggesting that perhaps a different coaching message is needed to elevate Kyrou's performance.

Speculation surrounds Jordan Kyrou's role in Craig Berube's departure from St. Louis Blues

Friedman highlighted a recent game where Kyrou had a giveaway late in the game, and explained that under the Berube system, that that would not have been tolerated. Only time will tell if an extended leash on Kyrou leads to improved play from the superstar forward. The potential clash between the coach's expectations and Kyrou's on-ice decisions may have played a role in the organization's contemplation of a coaching change.

The Blues, facing a challenging season, may be seeking a fresh perspective to unlock the full potential of their young talents, with Jordan Kyrou at the forefront of this discussion. The departure of a coach like Berube, who played a pivotal role in the team's championship success, suggests that the organization is actively evaluating its coaching strategies to ensure the continued development and success of its key players, including Jordan Kyrou.