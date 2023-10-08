Insider speculates one scenario where Shane Pinto signs extension with Senators

In a recent tweet, Senators' Insider Bruce Garrioch shed light on a potential scenario where Shane Pinto, the Ottawa Senators' highest-profile unsigned restricted free agent, signs an extension with the team. Garrioch's tweet outlined a cap gymnastics strategy employed by the Senators to become cap-compliant and potentially secure Pinto's future with the club.

The tweet mentioned that the Senators had made moves to become cap-compliant and suggested that placing Josh Norris on Long-Term Injured Reserve (LTIR) could provide them with the necessary cap space.

Insider Bruce Garrioch tweeted,

"These moves get the club cap compliant for tomorrow at 5 PM. If they place Norris on LTIR, it gives them cap space. This is cap gymnastics and allows for the signing of Pinto in the next couple of days. If Norris isn’t LTIR, it’s a trade or another move. #Sens"

Bruce Garrioch tweet

This strategic maneuver could pave the way for Pinto's contract extension in the coming days. However, Garrioch also noted that if Norris doesn't end up on LTIR, the Senators might explore other options, including trades or additional moves.

According to CapFriendly, the Senators have set their opening day roster, consisting of 20 players (12 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders). With 44 contracts out of 50 and a projected cap hit of $83,437,380, they have limited cap space, standing at $62,620. The tweet also mentioned that the Senators could place Josh Norris on in-season LTIR on Tuesday and then recall players or sign Pinto, potentially resolving their contract situation.

Shane Pinto's performance in the NHL

Pinto, the Ottawa Senators' rising star, made his NHL debut late in the 2020–21 season, scoring his first goal against the Montreal Canadiens. However, injuries plagued him during the 2021–22 season, causing him to miss nearly the entire year after sustaining a shoulder injury.

Fortunately, he made a strong return for the 2022–23 season, earning the NHL's Rookie of the Month title for October with an impressive six goals in eight games.

Shane Pinto played a significant role for the Senators last season, recording 20 goals and 35 points in 82 games during his first full year in the NHL. His performance in the upcoming season will be crucial as the team works toward securing his contract extension.

As the preseason nears its end and the regular season approaches, the Ottawa Senators and their fans await further developments regarding Pinto's contract negotiations and his future with the team.