"Investigation old enough to start preschool" - NHL fans rip apart Gary Bettman over stalled Hockey Canada scandal probe

Fans chastised NHL commissioner Gary Bettman for remaining tight-lipped on the league's investigation about the 2018 Hockey Canada involving their world junior team in a sexual assault of a woman.

As reported previously, it was believed that the investigation, which also involves the NHL, into the Hockey Canada scandal, was coming to a conclusion and that the verdict could be announced soon.

However, on Wednesday, insider Pierre LeBrun reported that there're no further updates on the investigation from Gary Bettman. He also said that, for the time being, an announcement from the NHL on the matter doesn't appear imminent:

"Bettman had no further update on the 2018 Canadian world junior team and the league’s investigation. Doesn’t sound like a league announcement on that is imminent yet."

NHL fans, who have been waiting for the investigation to be concluded soon, were infuriated and took to X (formerly Twitter) to slam Bettman, with one fan tweeting:

"The league's investigation is old enough to start preschool."

Here're some of the other best reactions on X:

NHL launched its separate investigation into 2018 Hockey Canada scandal

In May last year, Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who claimed that she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of Canada's 2018 World Junior team. The identity of the alleged players was not revealed.

The incident occurred in Jun. 2018, following the Hockey Canada Foundation Gala. Following the settlement, fans were outraged and demanded Hockey Canada to take action on the matter.

That resulted in the revival of the investigation. As Canada's 2018 World Junior players were on professional contracts in the league, the NHL also opened a separate investigation into the matter.

A few months back, it was reported that the investigation was coming to an end, and the verdict could be announced soon. However, there are no updates regarding the same, as the NHL might be waiting for the results from the London, Ontario, police.

