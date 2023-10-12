Is Adam Fantilli playing tonight against Philadelphia Flyers? | Oct. 12 | 2023/24 NHL season

Adam Fantilli will make his debut for the Columbus Blue Jackets when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.

Fantilli, who was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2023 draft, is expected to play a major role in shaping the future of the Blue Jackets, who have failed to make the playoffs in the last three seasons.

Fantilli turns 19 on Thursday and is "super excited" to hit the ice.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of emotions going on," he was quoted as saying by NHL.com. "All the guys have been great, trying to get me ready and give me all the tips and tricks and stuff. But when it comes down to it, I’ve still got to play hockey. I’ve got to play the best I can and just try to have fun. You only get one first game, so I’m going to try to enjoy it too.”

Fantilli's presence will bring significant changes to the Blue Jackets' dynamics, due to his size, skill and competitive spirit. He is expected to make an immediate impact on the team's performance.

In addition to Fantilli, Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson, two experienced players on the defensive line, are also expected to make their debuts for Columbus. Provorov and Severson were acquired to add experience and strengthen the defense after Columbus conceded 329 goals last season.

What to expect from Adam Fantilli's Blue Jackets?

Columbus Blue Jackets' offensive capabilities could compensate for any shortcomings on defense, especially following the addition of Fantilli.

The 18-year-old is expected to start on the third line between Justin Danforth and Kirill Marchenko.

The Blue Jackets are marginal favorites at -129 and will hope to get off to a positive start after finishing last season in 31st.

The Flyers also have a relatively leaky defence, so expect a high-scoring game.