Is Adam Fantilli playing tonight against Pittsburgh Penguins? 24th September, 2023 | 2023 NHL preseason

Columbus Blue Jackets fans are in for a treat as highly-touted prospect Adam Fantilli is set to make his Nationwide Arena debut against the Pittsburgh Penguins on September 24, 2023. The Blue Jackets have a busy day of hockey scheduled, with a doubleheader featuring both an away game in Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. and a home game at Nationwide Arena against the Penguins at 7 p.m.

Fantilli will play in the home game. This preseason showdown promises to be an exciting opportunity for fans to catch a glimpse of their favorite team in action.

Adam Fantilli, the third overall pick in the 2023 NHL draft, has become very popular in the hockey world. He recently showcased his immense talent during the Traverse City Prospect Tournament on September 20, where he lit up the scoreboard with seven points in just two games.

Fantilli's performance was nothing short of spectacular, and he left a lasting impression on spectators and scouts.

Adam Fantilli's impact on the Columbus Blue Jackets

One of the most impressive aspects of Fantilli's game is his ability to generate offense while maintaining a physical and NHL-ready two-way style of play. His well-rounded skills make him a valuable asset to the Blue Jackets, and he has the potential to step into a top-six role for the team this season.

Fantilli's exceptional performance at the prospect tournament was highlighted by his remarkable 15 shots on goal, further demonstrating his offensive prowess. With his combination of skill, hockey IQ, and scoring ability, he has the potential to be a game-changer for Columbus.

While Fantilli may not have the same level of hype or redraft appeal as some other young stars in the league, such as Chicago's Connor Bedard, he is poised to make an immediate impact in the NHL.

If he continues to see consistent ice time alongside talented wingers like Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, there's no doubt that the 18-year-old phenom could become a fantasy hockey sensation right from the start of his career.

Blue Jackets fans and hockey enthusiasts should mark their calendars for September 24, as it's a date that promises to provide a sneak peek into the future of the NHL with Adam Fantilli taking center stage.

The preseason game against the Penguins will offer a tantalizing glimpse of what this young prodigy brings to the ice and why he's generating so much excitement in the hockey world.