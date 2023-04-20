Is Adam Fox playing tonight against the New Jersey Devils? April 20, 2023 NHL Playoffs

New York defenseman Adam Fox will be playing tonight against the New Jersey Devils. His performance in the last game was lauded by fans and the press.

Fox is also a frontrunner for the James Norris Memorial Trophy. This is awarded annually to the National Hockey League's "defense player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

His main competition is San Jose Sharks defenseman Erik Karlsson.

Fox has already won the trophy in 2021 and it will be the second time he will win the award if he does.

Fox is regarded by Rangers supporters as one of the league's most reliable two-way performers. His talent and awareness in all three zones is what makes him so effective on the ice.

According to Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (who develops statistics measuring a player's offensive and defensive performance), Fox finished the regular season in first place among defensemen and fourth overall among skaters in Game Score Value Added.

The Rangers star possesses one of the greatest hockey IQs in the league and you see it every time he takes the ice.

Adam Fox's performance against the New Jersey Devils

The New York Rangers won 5-1 over the New Jersey Devils in the first game of their Eastern Conference First-Round series at the Prudential Center. They were led by four assists from Adam Fox.

Fox is only the second defenseman in NHL history to have multiple four-assist games during the playoffs. Paul Coffey, a member of the Hall of Fame, also did it four times.

Other highlights include Chris Kreider's two goals on the power play, Filip Chytl's goal and an assist, and Artemi Panarin's two assists. Igor Shesterkin turned aside 27 shots from New Jersey.

Vitek Vanacek made 18 saves as New Jersey went 0 for 4 on the power play without getting a shot off. Late in the game, Jack Hughes scored the Devils' lone goal of the contest on a penalty shot.

The second game will see the Rangers face the Devils again and it will be interesting to see how New Jersey responds to the loss.

