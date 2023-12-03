Is Adam Fox playing tonight for Rangers? Return timeline explored

New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox, hailed as a star player, is making his highly anticipated return tonight against the San Jose Sharks after a month-long hiatus due to a lower-body injury.

The previous game that Fox played for the Rangers was on Nov. 29 against the Detroit Red Wings, where he staged a remarkable comeback from his injury, contributing four points, including the decisive go-ahead goal.

This impressive performance, achieved after recovering for 27 days and missing the final 10 games of the season, marked the second time in Fox's NHL career that he reached such a point total.

Following a collision with Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho, which resulted in a lower-body injury, Fox was placed on long-term injured reserve by New York.

The matchup between the Sharks and the Rangers promises excitement, with fans eagerly awaiting Fox's return to the ice.

After a prolonged absence due to injury, Adam Fox expressed his well-being and said he "felt great" in a video shared on Nov. 30 by Rangers Videos on X.

Expand Tweet

NHL career stats of Adam Fox

Adam Fox, the standout defenseman for the New York Rangers since 2019, boasts an impressive career, entering the NHL scene at 21 in October of that year.

His remarkable abilities were acknowledged with the Lars-Erik Sjoberg Award for being the top rookie in the Rangers' training camp, and he subsequently earned a spot on the team.

Here are some key highlights from his journey:

#1. Selected 66th overall by the Calgary Flames in the third round of the 2016 entry draft.

#2. Across five seasons, spanning at least one NHL game, he has amassed 246 points in 295 games, including 31 playoff points in 30 games.

#3. His contribution includes 29 goals, 154 assists and a noteworthy plus-minus of +65 in 221 games.

#4. In the 2023-24 regular season alone, he showcased his skills by scoring three goals, providing eight assists and accumulating 11 points.

Adam Fox's consistently strong performance solidifies his role as a pivotal player for the New York Rangers.