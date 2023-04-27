Is Akira Schmid playing tonight against the NY Rangers? April 27, 2023 NHL Playoffs

The New Jersey Devils' young goaltender, Akira Schmid, has put on a show in the playoffs. Schmid, who took over for the injured Vitek Vanecek in Game 3, has been outstanding and might be playing tonight against the New York Rangers.

In Monday's game, Schmid stopped 22 of 23 shots, allowing only one goal as the Devils went on to win 3-1, evening the series at 2-2. The performance was just the latest in a string of impressive outings for the 22-year-old netminder.

Since taking over for Vanecek, Schmid has won two road starts and has only allowed two goals on 59 shots. His regular-season record also speaks for itself, with a 9-5-2 record and a .922 save percentage in 18 starts.

Schmid's performance has not gone unnoticed by the Devils' coaching staff, who will almost certainly be giving him the nod for Game 5 in New Jersey. This decision is no surprise given his recent form and the fact that he has been a steady presence for the team throughout the playoffs.

A look at Akira Schmid's NHL career

Akira Schmid's NHL career is off to a strong start, with the young goaltender already achieving several impressive milestones.

Schmid was selected by the New Jersey Devils in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL entry draft. After multiple seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL), he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the team in May of 2021.

Schmid made history when he debuted with the Devils on December 11, 2021, becoming the first goaltender to make the jump to the NHL directly from the USHL. Although the game ended in a 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders, Schmid showed poise and skill in the net. He made 21 saves, impressing fans and coaches alike with his performance.

Since then, Akira Schmid has continued to develop his game and gain valuable experience at the NHL level. On November 10, 2022, he collected his first career NHL win in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators. Schmid made 28 saves in the game, helping to secure the win for the Devils and earning praise from his teammates and coaches.

Just a few months later, Akira Schmid achieved another significant milestone in his career when he recorded his first NHL shutout (in a dominant 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers). Schmid made 31 saves in the game, shutting down the Flyers' offense and earning recognition as one of the game's stars.

