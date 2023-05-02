Is Akira Schmid Swiss? Exploring the ethinc roots of the New Jersey Devils rookie goaltender

Akira Schmid is a Swiss professional ice hockey goaltender for the New Jersey Devils, who recently played a crucial role in helping his team advance to Round 2 of the NHL playoffs. Despite his success on the ice, little is known about Schmid's ethnic roots. Schmid hails from Switzerland, a country with a rich history of producing talented hockey players.

Schmid was selected by the Devils in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, and he has been patiently waiting for his chance to shine on the ice. During the first two games of the Hudson River Rivalry against the New York Rangers, Schmid sat on the bench as the backup to the Devils' starting goaltender, Vitek Vanecek.

However, in Game 3, Schmid was given the opportunity to prove himself, and he did not disappoint. Since then, Schmid has been on a roll with a 4-1 postseason record, 1.39 goals against average and .951 save percentage, culminating in a shutout in Game 7 to send the Rangers packing.

Schmid's performance in Game 7 was particularly impressive, as he made 31 saves to clinch the series and propel the Devils to Round 2 for the first time in 11 years. He became only the fifth rookie in league history to post a shutout in a Game 7, and he joined the ranks of the legendary Martin Brodeur as the second goaltender in Devils franchise history to earn a Game 7 shutout.

A look at Akira Schmid's NHL career

Schmid's journey to the NHL started in the SCL Tigers system in Switzerland, where he played most of his youth and junior hockey. He was later selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils. That very year, he moved to North America to play in the United States Hockey League (USHL) for the Omaha Lancers and Sioux City Musketeers.

Akira Schmid's hard work and dedication paid off when he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils in May 2021. His debut in the NHL on Dec. 11, 2021 was historic, as he became the first goaltender to debut in the NHL directly from the USHL.

Though the Devils lost the game 4-2 to the New York Islanders, Schmid's performance was noteworthy as he made 20 saves on 24 shots. Since then, Akira Schmid has continued to impress, and on Nov. 10, 2022, he collected his first NHL win in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Ottawa Senators.

Akira Schmid earned his first NHL shutout on Feb. 25 in a 7-0 win against the Philadelphia Flyers. He made 30 saves in the game, showing his ability to stop pucks and keep his team in the game.

