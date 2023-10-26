Is Alex DeBrincat playing tonight against Winnipeg Jets? | 27th October 2023

There's a burning question on the minds of many: Is Alex DeBrincat, the star forward for the Detroit Red Wings, going to hit the ice tonight?

Red Wings confirmed Alex DeBrincat will start for the game against Winnipeg Jets. The Red Wings' lines in warm-ups feature DeBrincat alongside Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond.

Expand Tweet

Despite an illness concern, DeBrincat was seen taking full line rushes in warm-ups, indicating that he's likely good to go for tonight's game against the Jets.

Alex DeBrincat missed Wednesday's practice as he was not feeling well, as reported by Max Bultman of The Athletic. With Rasmussen, Compher, and Copp forming another potent line, the Red Wings appear well-prepared for the challenge. In the defensive department, the Red Wings will be relying on Walman, Seider, Chiarot, Holl, Maatta, and Gostisbehere to hold the fort.

In goal, Reimer has started, with Husso as the backup, ensuring a strong presence in front of the net.

Alex DeBrincat has been on a tear this season

DeBrincat has been off to an exceptional start this season, having already notched an impressive nine goals and 13 points in just seven games. On October 23, 2023, he recorded a sensational hat trick and contributed with an additional assist in last Sunday's commanding 6-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.

DeBrincat has consistently displayed his ability to generate multiple points in three out of six games so far. His four-point display against the Flames was a sight to behold. His offensive contributions have been complemented by an impressive 23 shots on goal, showcasing his shooting accuracy and determination.

Additionally, his time on the ice stands at 17:43. DeBrincat's consistent excellence on the ice has made him a standout player this season, and his ability to contribute both on the power play and at even strength makes him a key asset for the Detroit Red Wings.