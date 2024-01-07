Is Alex Ovechkin playing vs Chicago Blackhawks? Looking at NHL record goalscorer's availability today

The anticipation is high as the Washington Capitals face off against the Chicago Blackhawks, with the pivotal question lingering: Is Alex Ovechkin going to play? The Russian ice hockey sensation and captain of the Capitals is facing a game-time decision, according to coach Spencer Carbery.

Ovechkin's absence from Saturday's practice was initially labeled as a maintenance day. However, the situation appears to be more nuanced as reports suggest that the 38-year-old forward may have sustained an injury during a third-period clash with Carolina's Jordan Staal on Friday.

This season has presented a statistical anomaly for Alex Ovechkin, who has netted only eight goals and accumulated 25 points in 37 games. His points-per-game average stands at a modest .68, significantly lower than his previous career low of .83 per contest (recorded during the 2011-12 season).

As the Capitals prepare to take on the Blackhawks, all eyes will be on Ovechkin during the pre-game warm-up, awaiting a verdict on his participation.

Alex Ovechkin's Capitals suffered a 6-2 defeat to Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes showcased their resilience by overcoming a two-goal deficit to defeat the Washington Capitals 6-2, extending their winning streak to five games. The Hurricanes' comeback highlighted their significant improvement since the challenging start of the season. Defenseman Brent Burns, scoring twice, emphasized the team's determination to string together wins after a tough beginning.

Andrei Svechnikov continued his impressive form with a goal and two assists, extending his multipoint streak to six games. Sebastian Aho contributed three assists, and Pyotr Kochetkov made 15 saves for his 11th win. Seth Jarvis and Svechnikov played pivotal roles in the comeback, with Jarvis notching the tying goal early in the third, and Svechnikov securing the lead with a power-play goal.

Former Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored into an empty net from 183 feet away, and Vasily Ponomarev marked his NHL debut with a goal in the final minute. The Hurricanes overcame the absence of key forwards Jesper Fast, Martin Necas, and Stefan Noesen, with Ponomarev stepping up after being called up from AHL Chicago.

Capitals coach Spencer Carbery acknowledged to reporters:

“It’s irrelevant because we have no business being in that situation. The game is so lopsided that, yeah, they capitalized, but it’s inevitable in those spots when you’re playing on your heels like that.”

Nic Dowd and Dylan Strome scored for the Capitals, while Alex Ovechkin extended his point streak to four games.