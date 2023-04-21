Is Alexander Romanov playing tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes? April 21, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Alexander Romanov may finally make his return to the New York Islanders' lineup tonight against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The news was reported by Andrew Gross of Newsday, who stated that Romanov was back at practice on Friday.

Kevin Kurz @KKurzNHL Alexander Romanov skating this morning. They could use him tonight #analysis Alexander Romanov skating this morning. They could use him tonight #analysis

Romanov's presence on the ice is a positive sign for the Islanders, as the 23-year-old defenseman has been an integral part of the team's success this season.

In 76 games, Romanov has recorded two goals, 20 assists, 198 hits, and 129 blocked shots. He has played a significant role in the Islanders' defensive efforts, and his physical play has made him a fan favorite.

If Romanov is indeed healthy enough to play tonight, New York will likely look to him to provide a boost to their defense.

A look at Alexander Romanov's NHL career

Alexander Romanov is a 23-year-old Russian defenseman. He has had an eventful NHL career so far.

After two seasons playing in the KHL, Romanov was signed by the Montreal Canadiens to a three-year, entry-level contract in July 2020. He made his NHL debut for the Canadiens in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season, playing in 54 of 56 regular season games.

Despite his strong play, Romanov only played in four of the Canadiens' 22 playoff games when they made a deep run to the Stanley Cup finals. However, he made an impact in Game 4, becoming the youngest defenseman in Canadiens history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup finals.

After the 2021-22 season, Romanov was traded by the Canadiens to the New York Islanders in exchange for a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL entry draft. Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said that losing Romanov was a difficult but necessary decision. It was part of a series of trades allowing them to acquire Kirby Dach from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Alexander Romanov's NHL career is still in its early stages, but he has already shown glimpses of the potential that made him a highly sought-after prospect.

