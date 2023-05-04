Is Andre Burakovsky playing tonight against Dallas Stars? May 4, 2023 NHL Playoffs

Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky is still in doubt for tonight's game against the Dallas Stars in Game 2 of Round 2 of the NHL playoffs.

Burakovsky has been out with a recurring lower-body injury that he addressed with a procedure in April. He was forced to sit out the entirety of the first round of the playoffs due to the injury.

Andre Burakovsky's presence on the ice would be a huge boost for the Kraken, who are looking to make history in their first postseason appearance. He is an experienced player who has been out of the lineup for 41 games already, and his return would be a significant addition to the team's forward line.

However, Kraken has not given any clear indication of whether Andre Burakovsky will be available to play tonight. His absence would be a significant blow, but the team has shown resilience throughout the playoffs and will be prepared to step up and compete without him.

If Andre Burakovsky does make it onto the ice tonight, it will be a huge boost for the Kraken and their fans. His experience and skill could make a significant difference in a game that could prove to be crucial in determining the outcome of this series.

Kraken prevail in overtime without Andre Burakovsky as Pavelski scores four for Stars

In an exciting Game 1 of their second-round series, the Seattle Kraken outlasted the Dallas Stars 5-4 in overtime. Yanni Gourde scored the game-winning goal just over 12 minutes into the extra frame, capping off a wild back-and-forth affair.

Despite the loss, the Stars were buoyed by the return of veteran forward Joe Pavelski, who scored all four of Dallas' goals in the game. Pavelski, at 38 years and 295 days old, became the oldest player in NHL history to score four goals in a playoff game.

The loss was a tough one for the Stars, who had rallied to tie the game in the third period after falling behind 4-2 in the second.

For Seattle, it was a well-rounded effort as they got goals from five different players. Kraken's depth was on full display as they continued to get contributions from throughout their lineup. Seattle has now won three consecutive road games in the playoffs, and they will look to carry that momentum into Game 2.

The Stars will need to regroup quickly as they find themselves in a familiar position after dropping the series opener for the second straight series. However, they will take solace in the fact that they were able to come back and win their first-round series after losing Game 1.

With Pavelski firing on all cylinders, Dallas will look to even the series on their home ice in Game 2.

